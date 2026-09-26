Thanh Hoa University athletes win medals at Kun Khmer championships

carbonaceous origin Khun Khmer Martial artists contributed significantly to Vietnam achieving first place overall by winning four gold medals and nine silver medals at the 1st Asian Khun Khmer Championships held in Can Tho in 2026. Khun Khmer, a traditional Cambodian martial art, utilizes various kicks, punches, knee and elbow strikes, with elbow strikes being the most commonly used.

Strategic introduction and training of the carbonization team

In January 2026, the Vietnamese Ministry of Sports officially designated Khun Khmer as a high-intensity sport (Level 3). Accordingly, in March 2026, the Provincial Sports Training and Competition Center established Khun Khmer as part of its traditional martial arts disciplines and reorganized the team. Thanh Hoa University athletes, equipped with a solid technical foundation and seasoned competitiveness through long-term traditional martial arts training, have successfully adapted to the new competitive environment.

Pham Hu Chau, director of the Tanhwa traditional martial arts Khun Khmer team When we decided to incorporate Khun Khmer into our training program, we viewed it as a long-term strategic move rather than a passing fad. The athletes possess a significant advantage as they already have a solid foundation in traditional martial arts. However, Khun Khmer is characterized by extreme speed and high power. Due to differences in rules and speed, athletes must adapt quickly and flexibly adjust their tactics on the mat. The coaching staff must constantly research, innovate training plans, and tailor tactics to each opponent. Furthermore, we closely monitor every training session, evaluate each athlete’s abilities to establish customized training plans, and concentrate our investment on the top performers. stated.

Tournament Achievements and Key Players

Currently, the martial arts team features a harmonious blend of familiar faces such as Tran Thi Hau and Luong Minh Khan, alongside young talents like Truong Thi Quynh Vi, Dang Vu Phong, Le Binh Minh, Nguyen Chi Dat, and Do Thi Tra Giang. At the inaugural national competition, the 2026 National Khun Khmer Strong Team Championship, the Thanh Hoa University representative team won five gold medals and five bronze medals, securing third place overall in both the men’s and women’s 16-17 age groups. Following this, at the 2026 National Youth Championship, they also ranked third overall with five gold medals, four silver medals, and five bronze medals.