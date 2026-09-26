Yoatzi Castro Strikes Man Arrested for Groping at Disneyland

Social media influencer Yoatzi Castro was celebrating a friend’s birthday at Disneyland on Wednesday, snacking on churros and riding Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, when a routine visit turned into a public crime captured entirely on video. Decked out in concha-themed Minnie Mouse ears, Castro posed for a photograph with her friends in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at approximately 8 p.m. when a man approached and groped her.

The Livestream Evidence and Immediate Confrontation

The encounter unfolded live on Twitch, providing instant documentation of the offense. In a brief clip shared on Instagram, a man wearing a white T-shirt and walking with a female partner can be seen passing closely by Castro near the iconic Anaheim landmark. As he moves past, his hand briefly drops out of view. Reacting instantly, Castro whipped her head around, pursued him, and struck him in the back.

“Bro, no, he grabbed my a—,” Castro shouted in the footage. “What are you talking about?” the man responded.

“I am so … livid and I am so upset,” Castro said in a subsequent video posted to Instagram. “I’m so grateful that we were livestreaming and we were able to capture it.”

Anaheim Police Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the confrontation, Disneyland security personnel intervened swiftly. Staff members located the suspect and contacted the Anaheim Police Department, which dispatched officers to the scene. Anaheim police spokesman Eric Anderson confirmed that the man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery. Authorities cited and released him that same evening, and a court date remains pending.

Police withheld the man’s name while the investigation remains active. Investigators noted they have no record of any previous incidents involving the suspect at the park. A spokesperson for Disneyland declined to comment on the arrest.

Raising Awareness on Public Safety

While Castro did not immediately respond to an interview request, she expressed gratitude toward the park’s security team and confirmed her intention to press charges. In her second Instagram post, she emphasized the broader implications of the encounter for women in public spaces.

“As women, we always have to have our guard up, because you never know when men like this are around us,” Castro stated, noting that her primary motivation for sharing the footage was to spread awareness.