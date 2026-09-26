LAAPOA Demands Accountability for LAX People Mover Delays and LAWA Leadership

Instead of moving passengers, the project has languished in its final stages, missing major international milestones like this year’s World Cup and exposing deep operational friction within the city’s airport management.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) travelers and frontline personnel are still waiting for the much-vaunted Automated People Mover, an infrastructure project now years past its initial target. The Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association (LAAPOA) stepped forward to demand rigorous answers and swift action, throwing its full support behind city leaders pushing for institutional accountability at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA).

A Stalled 4 Percent and Decades-Low Staffing Levels

The numbers tell a stark story of a project frozen on the cusp of completion. Construction on the People Mover began in 2019 under then-LAWA CEO Deborah Flint and continued under her successor, Justin Erbacci. By April 2022, the entire 2.25-mile elevated guideway was complete. By March 2024, as new LAWA CEO John Ackerman settled into his role, the ambitious transit system sat at 96 percent completion.

Yet, over the subsequent two and a half years under Ackerman’s direct oversight, the final 4 percent of the project has stalled. The prior administration achieved 96 percent of a massive civil engineering undertaking in approximately four years, while the remaining stretch remains unfinished.

LAAPOA President Marshall McClain argues that this stagnation contrasts sharply with internal spending priorities at the agency. According to the union, while the transit connector languishes, executive ranks and top salaries have expanded. Meanwhile, sworn staffing for the Los Angeles Airport Police Department (LAXPD) has dwindled to levels not witnessed in approximately 20 years.