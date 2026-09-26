BC NDP Leader David Eby Promises New Tax on Unsold Condos

B.C. NDP Proposes New Tax on Unsold Condominiums Amid Snap Election Campaign

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby announced a proposed tax on finished, unsold condominiums left vacant for more than a year during a campaign stop in Burnaby on September 25, 2026. The policy aims to improve housing affordability by targeting approximately 5,000 vacant units valued at $4.4 billion across Metro Vancouver, though the plan has sparked immediate political pushback and economic debate.

The Bottom Line Proposed Levy: The tax would start at two per cent on finished units empty for over a year, escalating by one per cent annually.

The tax would start at two per cent on finished units empty for over a year, escalating by one per cent annually. Market Target: Real Property Data estimates roughly 5,000 unsold condos worth $4.4 billion currently sit empty across Metro Vancouver.

Real Property Data estimates roughly 5,000 unsold condos worth $4.4 billion currently sit empty across Metro Vancouver. Political Divide: B.C. Conservatives argue the policy relies on increased taxation rather than addressing falling housing starts and sales.

Targeting Inventory and Developer Strategies

Eby pointed to data from Real Property Data estimating that thousands of brand-new, finished condominiums are ready for occupancy but remain unsold as developers wait for market conditions to improve. Under the NDP’s proposed framework, the tax would initiate at two per cent of the property’s value for the first year of vacancy. It would then increase by one per cent for each subsequent year the unit remains unsold.

The policy builds on previous housing market interventions by the provincial government, running parallel to ongoing discussions regarding a joint federal-provincial initiative announced in June alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney to acquire over 2,220 vacant condominiums for conversion into affordable housing.

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Adjustments

Alongside the new unsold condo levy, the B.C. NDP platform includes structural hikes to the province’s existing speculation and vacancy tax. Eby stated that if re-elected, his administration would raise the tax rate to two per cent for domestic owners and five per cent for foreign owners.

The speculation and vacancy tax currently applies across designated urban areas, including municipalities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Capital Regional District in Greater Victoria, and 26 additional municipalities. Originally designed to curb speculative property hoarding and ensure non-resident owners contribute equitably to provincial revenues, the proposed rate increases represent a significant intensification of regional property controls.

Market Uncertainty and Political Opposition

The policy announcement has encountered skepticism from industry analysts and sharp criticism from political opponents four weeks ahead of the October 24 election. Andy Yan, director of the city program at Simon Fraser University, questioned the core intent of the measure, asking whether the tax is primarily designed to alter corporate behavior or to serve as a revenue-generation tool.

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist with the British Columbia Real Estate Association, warned that the policy carries severe potential risks given the current financial constraints facing developers. Ogmundson noted that developers are already operating within difficult market conditions marked by poor sales and declining housing starts, cautioning that forced liquidations could impair future construction capacity and undermine long-run housing supply.

Meanwhile, B.C. Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson issued a written statement attacking the NDP’s broader housing record. Doerkson asserted that after nine years of NDP governance, housing starts are declining, home sales are contracting, and affordability remains out of reach for residents. He criticized the administration’s reliance on new fiscal penalties, stating that the proposed condo tax offers more taxation rather than effective solutions for builders and buyers.

Key Policy Metrics and Market Scope Metric / Feature Proposed NDP Policy Detail Target Inventory Finished condos empty for > 1 year (~5,000 units / $4.4B value) Initial Tax Rate two per cent of property value Annual Escalation one per cent per additional year unsold Speculation Tax (Domestic) Proposed increase to two per cent Speculation Tax (Foreign) Proposed increase to five per cent

Future Outlook

As the campaign moves toward the October 24, 2026 provincial election, housing policy remains a central battleground between the governing NDP and the opposition Conservatives. The debate over taxing unsold inventory highlights a fundamental tension between government intervention to force immediate inventory absorption and industry warnings regarding long-term construction capital and development viability.

Photo: globalnews.ca

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.