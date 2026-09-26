7th Edition of Mohammed VI Foundation’s Quran Competition in Fès 2026: 114 African Participants

The 7th edition of the annual Quranic recitation competition organized by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ouléma brings together 114 finalists, including 16 women, selected from 48 African nations. Running remotely through Sunday, the finals evaluate candidates across three categories overseen by an expert jury based in Fès, Morocco.

This year’s milestone follows an extensive preliminary phase held between March 29 and April 26, 2026, during which more than 1,300 candidates competed in local elimination rounds organized across the Foundation’s 48 national sections.

The Structural Categories and Remote Coordination

The competition is structured into three distinct categories designed to test varying degrees of memorization, recitation rules, and vocal performance. The first category features 26 participants competing in the complete memorization of the Quran using the Warsh ‘an Nafi’ recitation tradition. The second category counts 42 participants tested on complete memorization alongside multiple distinct reading styles and traditions. Finally, the third category brings together 46 candidates focused on the art of tajwid and the memorization of at least five hizb.

Managing a competition spanning 48 countries requires precise technological coordination. A central technical team stationed in Fès maintains continuous digital connectivity with participants through video conferencing platforms, working closely with local technicians embedded within each national section. This infrastructure ensures that every recitation is broadcast live to the evaluation committee without disruption.

Evaluating Talent Across the Continent

At the center of operations in Fès, a distinguished jury comprising scholars and recitation specialists evaluates the performances in person. The panel reflects the broad continental footprint of the Foundation, drawing members from Morocco, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Senegal, Sudan, and Tanzania.

According to Mohamed Rifqi, secretary-general of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ouléma, the core objective of the competition is to reinforce the connection of young African Muslims with the Holy Quran. The initiative seeks to encourage memorization, proper recitation, and mastery of tajwid while actively identifying and supporting young talent across the continent.

Photo: dpress.ma

This event stems directly from a formal recommendation issued during the second session of the Foundation’s Supreme Council, held in Fès on November 3 and 4, 2018. That session called for the establishment of an annual Quranic recitation and psalmodie competition, building on a framework designed to foster positive engagement and cultural exchange among member states.

Competition Metric Data Overview Total Finalists 114 candidates (including 16 women) Participating Countries 48 African nations Preliminary Participants Over 1,300 candidates (March–April 2026) Categories Warsh memorization, Multi-tradition memorization, Tajwid (min. 5 hizb) Evaluation Hub Fès, Morocco (with international jury)

As the final rounds proceed through the weekend, the emphasis remains on fostering youth engagement and recognizing rigorous scholarship.

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