First Direct Radio Signal Detected from an Exoplanet: Beta Pictoris b

Astronomers have directly attributed radio signals to an exoplanet outside our solar system for the first time. The emissions come from Beta Pictoris b, a gas giant located 64 light-years from Earth. Researchers captured the signals using MeerKAT, a network of 64 radio telescopes in South Africa, revealing an intense planetary magnetic field.

MeerKAT Array Captures Rapid Radio Bursts

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Between February 2025 and May 2026, an international research team observed the Beta Pictoris system across four separate campaigns using the MeerKAT radio telescope network in the Karoo semi-desert of South Africa. The array recorded rapid, recurrent, and strongly circularly polarized radio bursts alongside a more persistent emission. These signals fell between 0.85 GHz and 3.5 GHz. Because Beta Pictoris b sits extremely close to its parent star from Earth’s vantage point, the team relied on distant quasars with precisely mapped celestial positions to isolate the planetary source from stellar noise. Coauthor Yvette Cendes noted that these radio waves are entirely natural, mirroring processes seen on Earth and Jupiter. The findings were detailed in a preprint published in September 2026 and have not yet undergone independent peer review.

Auroral Mechanics and the Electronic Maser Cyclotron Instability

The observed emissions are driven by massive polar auroras rather than artificial technosignatures or alien contact. This phenomenon is compatible with the electronic maser cyclotron instability, or ECMI. This natural mechanism triggers when charged particles follow magnetic field lines toward a planet’s poles, releasing intense radio radiation. Suzanne Aigrain, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Oxford, explained that while researchers have long searched for exoplanetary radio signals with indirect or provisional results, this detection provides the first truly convincing direct evidence of an exoplanetary magnetic field. Similar auroral displays occur on Earth and produce the powerful radio emissions observed around Jupiter in our own solar system.

Target: Beta Pictoris b gas giant, located 64 light-years away.

Instrument: MeerKAT radio telescope array in South Africa.

Observed Frequency: 0.85 GHz to 3.5 GHz during 2025 and 2026 observation sessions.

Magnetic Field Strength: At least 1.25 kilogauss in the emission region.

Measuring a Magnetic Field 2,500 Times Stronger Than Earth’s

By analyzing the maximum frequency of the detected radio signal, the research team directly measured the magnetic field of Beta Pictoris b for the first time without relying strictly on indirect models. The magnetic field in the emission region reaches at least 1.25 kilogauss. This strength is roughly 2,500 times more powerful than Earth’s magnetic field and nearly 90 times that of Jupiter. Beta Pictoris b is a young, massive gas giant that rotates rapidly, completing a full axial rotation in approximately eight hours. Scientists plan to apply this same observation method to seven additional exoplanets distributed across five stellar systems to better understand planetary dynamos and atmospheric protection against stellar winds.

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