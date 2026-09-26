Resident Evil Requiem Surpasses $500 Million in Sales, Despite Movie Impact on Player Engagement

Capcom’s survival horror hit Resident Evil Requiem has surged past $500 million in total revenue and 8.5 million copies sold globally across platforms, according to analytics data released on September 25. The milestone arrives alongside heavy discounts and a record-breaking movie reboot that drove massive player surges on PlayStation 5.

Rhys Elliott and Alinea Analytics

The latest entry in Capcom’s storied horror franchise is setting a blistering pace. Industry tracking indicates that Resident Evil Requiem has crossed $500 million in revenue faster than any previous title in the series. Alinea Analytics’ Rhys Elliott estimates that Requiem, which launched on February 27, has now passed $500 million in revenue, making it the fastest Resident Evil game to reach that figure. Analysts note that the game is easily outpacing the lifetime trajectory of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and the analyst expects it to comfortably overtake the Resident Evil 4 remake’s $600 million-plus lifetime total. Total global sales have reached 8.5 million copies across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Estimates show the game moving even faster in individual regions, with reports indicating it topped 6 million sales within two weeks of its initial launch. Platform Splits and the Xbox Sales Gap

PlayStation 5 and Steam

A breakdown of the 8.5 million copies reveals a stark disparity among gaming platforms. Sony’s PlayStation 5 captured the lion’s share of the audience, accounting for 48.1% of sales (around 4.01 million), while Steam closely followed with 43.4% (around 3.69 million). By contrast, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S secured just 8.6% of the game’s total sales (around 731,000 copies). While Sony has shipped 95.3 million PlayStation 5 units as of June, Xbox console sales are estimated to sit near 35 million units. Yet analysts point out that Requiem’s meager 8.6% share on Xbox falls well below what even those hardware ratios might suggest, pointing to a historical preference for the franchise on PlayStation consoles. Physical media also proved resilient on Sony’s console. Among PlayStation 5 buyers, 30.8% (or around 1.2 million) opted for physical discs rather than digital downloads. Movie Release Triggers Deep Discounts and Player Bumps

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Zach Cregger and PlayStation Productions

The commercial milestones coincided with the arrival of the new Zach Cregger-directed film adaptation. Distributed by Sony’s PlayStation Productions movie division, the movie delivered the biggest opening in the 24-year history of Resi films, pulling in $108.3 million worldwide and earning a 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Capcom paired the film’s September release with aggressive franchise-wide discounts starting on September 10. The resulting wave of player activity lifted daily active users across older remakes. Alinea Analytics noted that the Resident Evil 2 remake saw a 48% jump in daily players, climbing from roughly 78,000 to nearly 116,000 users. Resident Evil 3 remake’s daily players are up 25%, and Resident Evil 4 remake’s player count lifted 24%. The new Resident Evil Requiem got a tinier bump. According to market analysis, the film’s direct contribution added roughly a 64% and 54% uptick in PlayStation 5 sales for RE2 and RE4, respectively, when stripping away the price cuts. However, because prices on titles like Resident Evil 2 were slashed from $39.99 down to lucky $7.99, revenue growth came largely from bargain-bin volume rather than full-price demand. Future Expansion Potential and Franchise Momentum

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Dusk Golem

With the core game maintaining strong momentum, industry insiders point to potential future content. Reports from insider Dusk Golem suggest that Capcom has a story-driven DLC already in development, though the publisher has not yet made an official announcement regarding the expansion.

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Revenue-wise, [Requiem is] outpacing every other game in the franchise and will certainly leapfrog the Resident Evil 4 remake’s $600M+ when all is said and done. Rhys Elliott, Alinea Analytics

Whether future additions or platform shifts can pull lagging hardware ecosystems along remains to be seen, but Capcom’s flagship survival horror franchise continues to command massive global audiences across digital and physical storefronts alike.