Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Expected to Require Around 200 GB of Storage

Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will launch worldwide on April 8, 2027, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Game director Naoki Hamaguchi stated the concluding installment of the remake trilogy will require roughly 200 GB of storage and feature a modernized Highwind airship.

Airships, Parachutes, and an Open World Without Boundaries

Two hours into a hands-on preview of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, players found themselves dropped directly into Chapter 4 with access to Cid’s airship, the Highwind. Free traversal over an entire world map typically waits for an RPG’s closing hours, but treating the remake trilogy as a single, massive game brings the story to that exact threshold. This vertical freedom allows explorers to zero in on particular objectives rather than slogging across the entire map on foot.

Revisiting familiar regions reveals stark changes caused by the approaching meteor. In the Grasslands—formerly a tame introductory zone outside of Midgar—hulking, evil beasts now roam the altered geography. Hamaguchi noted that seismic shifts have reshaped familiar places, accompanied by entirely new side quests across the regions.

Physical Discs, Mandatory Downloads, and 200 Gigabytes of Data

While the previous titles in the remake project spanned two discs and shipped as content-complete packages on physical media, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation takes a fundamentally different path. The game will fit onto a single physical disc for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but it comes with a significant catch for physical collectors. Square Enix published a disclaimer stating that an internet connection is required to download additional game data in order to play the physical version. Nintendo Switch 2 users will receive a game card that acts purely as a digital key, requiring the entire title to be downloaded to the console’s internal storage. Notably, the Switch 2 version of the game weighs in at a startling 130GB, taking up over half the console’s internal storage.

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The file size itself matches modern blockbuster giants. Speaking to VGC at the Tokyo Game Show, Naoki Hamaguchi estimated the game’s footprint at approximately 200 GB. For comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took up roughly 150 GB, while the PC version of Rebirth reached 155 GB. Hamaguchi acknowledged the debates surrounding physical media, explaining that releasing some form of physical product remained important to the development team despite the industry’s shifting landscape. Here’s what he said: “In a word, yes. Things are still getting worked out, but it’s probably going to be around 200 GB of game. I understand there are a lot of opinions about this topic, but at the end of the day, the fact is we need to overcome the hardware to a certain extent. One thing I want to say is, even though the game will not be on the full disc, in the position we’re in, because discs may be dying out, or maybe staying, with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, we definitely wanted to deliver some kind of physical product. That was really important to us. Trust me!”

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Resolving Destinies and Bringing Together the Expanded Universe

Set to launch during the 30th anniversary year of the original 1997 release, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will arrive simultaneously across all major platforms, marking a shift from the timed console exclusives of its predecessors. Narrative stakes are at an all-time high as Cloud and his companions race against time to stop Sephiroth—now nearing godhood—and a world-ending meteor. True to the character dynamics, Barret declares in the official trailer that the party will give Sephiroth the beating of a lifetime, while Cloud summarizes the situation observing that long story short, the world’s in trouble, and has been for a while.

Photo: gamesradar.com

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Naoki Hamaguchi, Director

Hamaguchi revealed that the central theme of the trilogy’s conclusion is resolve, with characters confronting their individual destinies to march toward the final battle. The narrative will adapt based on player choices while ultimately driving toward a singular ending. Furthermore, characters from broader franchise spin-offs—including Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, and Crisis Core—will make appearances, woven directly into the unified canon of the project.