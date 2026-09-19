South Africans voice their anger as hundreds hold femicide vigil

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Greater St. John AME Church in Biloxi on Wednesday to mark what would have been Nolan Wells’ 19th birthday. The prayer vigil celebrated the Ocean Springs teen’s life while prominent civil rights figures joined his family to demand transparency and justice amid an ongoing investigation.

A Community Gathers in Biloxi on a Milestone Birthday

Wednesday was supposed to be Nolan Wells’ 19th birthday. Instead of a celebration at home, hundreds of community members packed into the pews of Greater St. John AME Church in Biloxi for a prayer vigil mourning the Ocean Springs teen’s death. The gathering brought together civil rights leaders, attorneys, and grieving family members who transformed the tragic milestone into a call for accountability.

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National Urban League CEO Marc Morial addressed the congregation, drawing a direct line between the dangers facing young Black men and the reality of the ongoing case. As we celebrate what would have been his 19th birthday, I am reminded as a father of a 24-year-old son and the uncle of four nephews between the age of 20 and 24, how dangerous, precarious life can be for a young Black man in America, Morial said, according to reporting.

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Demands for Transparency From the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

Throughout the evening, speakers stepped up to the podium to honor Wells while pressing for answers regarding the investigation into his death, which is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The Rev. Cory Watts told the congregation, This family has lost a whole lot, adding that It’s up to us to ensure justice is served for this family’s young man.

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Attorney Ben Crump also took the stage to condemn mounting pressures placed on the grieving relatives. Attendees learned during the vigil about an anonymous complaint filed against Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, with the Mississippi Board of Nursing. It’s so unfair, it is so unfair to lose your child and to be attacked just for asking for answers, Crump said, before asking the crowd, How is it wrong for them to want answers for what happened to their son?

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“Mississippi does not have 31 years.” The Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, civil rights speaker at the vigil

The Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant delivered a fiery speech drawing parallels between historic racial injustices in the state and the current pursuit of truth for Wells. Bryant referenced the decades-long fight for justice in the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers to underscore the urgency of the moment, telling the crowd that the community has a rare opportunity to break a destructive historical pattern.

“Because the same blood that absorbed in Genesis 4 is now the same blood that is stained in Mississippi. To go from Medgar Evers, to Emmett Till, to Nolan Wells, the blood stops here. We came tonight to stop a blood cycle. We are tired of all of these innocent Black bodies being killed.” BloombergNEF’s South Africa Transition Factbook: Power-Market Reform and Private Investments Drive Energy Transition The Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, civil rights speaker at the vigil

A Mother’s Remembrances and the Unresolved Investigation

As Bryant called the family to the stage, the packed church erupted into chants of we love Nolan Wells in an outpouring of solidarity. Christine Wonsley shared memories of her son and spoke about the pain of a birthday without him, noting that she had fought the urge to call his phone that morning.

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