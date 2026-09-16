Nigeria Suspends Official Visits to South Africa After Xenophobic Killings

Nigeria’s National Assembly suspended all official visits and engagements with South Africa on September 11, 2026, following a surge of xenophobic violence that left two more Nigerian nationals dead, intensifying diplomatic friction between Africa’s two largest economies over the safety of expatriates.

The diplomatic rupture follows the killings of two Nigerians within the first week of September 2026. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bishop Taiwo Michael Fakunle was shot dead at his residence in the Kensington neighborhood of Johannesburg on September 4, 2026, after receiving a series of threats. Just one day later, Mr. James Uchechukwu Nwankwo died in Somerset West, Cape Town, following what Nigerian authorities described as gruesome interrogation techniques by officers of the South African Police Service.

Legislative Retaliation and the Suspension of Talks

In response to the mounting casualties, Nigeria’s National Assembly took swift action. The legislature suspended every official visit to South Africa, covering lawmakers, committees, staff, and even virtual meetings. The clerk to Nigeria’s National Assembly stated that the legislature could no longer ignore reports of Nigerians being killed, injured, displaced, and forced to abandon their businesses, homes, and investments.

Escalating Casualties and the Toll Since 2022

The latest deaths have pushed the 2026 death toll for Nigerians in South Africa to eight, according to figures shared by the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode. Out of those eight victims, no less than four were murdered by South African police officers.

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“ova100 Nigerian nationals don dey murdered for South Africa between 2022 and today and ova 30 of dem dey killed by officers of di South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.” Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, via BBC

Noting that at least 98 Nigerians have died in mob attacks, hate-related violence, and extrajudicial killings since 2022.

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Fresh Deadlines, Anti-Migrant Protests, and Mass Exodus

Tensions on the ground have been stoked by organized anti-immigrant groups. Following an earlier arbitrary deadline of June 30 that triggered nationwide protests, demonstrations, and the looting of foreign-owned shops, extremists have issued a new deadline requiring black foreigners to leave South Africa.

Photo: Thisdaylive

Ambassador Fani-Kayode condemned these organizations, warning that the Nigerian community in South Africa is deeply disturbed and lives in constant fear of what could happen next.

The persistent hostility has driven thousands of foreign nationals out of the country. Disagreements remain over the true scale of the exodus. South Africa’s government reports that almost 90,000 people have been voluntarily repatriated or deported since the tensions began. Conversely, figures released by migrants’ home countries place that total closer to 178,000. In addition, Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Ajayi Alexander noted that Nigeria has evacuated 1,695 of its citizens this year through government-sponsored flights and private assistance.

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Impunity and the Stalled Early-Warning Mechanism

A central grievance for Nigerian diplomats is the apparent lack of accountability for perpetrators. Ambassador Fani-Kayode highlighted that not one person has been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for any of the murders recorded this year, labeling the situation completely unacceptable.

Photo: BBC