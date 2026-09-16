Lionel Messi to Play Final Match for Argentina in October Farewell

Lionel Messi will make one final appearance for the Argentina national team on October 6 during a special tribute match in Buenos Aires, according to announcements from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and sports reporting outlets. Despite previously stating his international retirement on August 31, the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward has agreed to a final farewell fixture at the Estadio Monumental against Benin, rounding out a historic two-decade career with the Albiceleste.

The Final Waltz at El Monumental

The international window initially shaped up to mark the dawn of a post-Messi era for the reigning world champions. However, manager Lionel Scaloni altered those projections by including his captain in a roster built for three autumn friendlies across Argentina. The sequence begins on September 30 against Bolivia at the Mario-Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, continues on October 3 against Burkina Faso at the Monumental, and culminates on October 6 in a grand celebration against Benin.

According to official statements from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Messi will rejoin alongside trusted teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso specifically for that final fixture on October 6. The match serves as a formal jubilee for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who accumulated 125 goals for his country alongside triumphs at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Copa America tournaments in 2021 and 2024.

Weighing the Weight of Legacy and Loss

The timing of Messi’s initial farewell on August 31 carried profound emotional weight. Coming just weeks after the World Cup final defeat against Spain and the personal loss of his father and agent, Jorge Messi, the forward announced that he could no longer envision a prolonged international future. “Time has passed since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to announce to you all that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi explained in his retirement announcement, noting that the choice still caused deep internal pain.

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The fixture gives local supporters an orchestrated opportunity to say goodbye in person, bridging the gap between a premature, grief-shadowed exit and a celebratory public closure.

What Comes Next for Inter Miami and International Football

While this October appearance marks the definitive close of his international chapter, Messi remains under contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami through the end of the 2028 season. His departure leaves a massive operational and cultural void for Scaloni’s squad as they turn their attention toward future qualifying cycles.

As the footballing world prepares to watch the final chapter unfold in Buenos Aires, the focus shifts to how the Albiceleste will reinvent themselves without their talisman on the pitch. How do you view Messi’s storied international career, and can Argentina successfully transition into a new era without their legendary captain? Let us know your thoughts below.