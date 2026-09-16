How to Evaluate SaaS Value and Identify Software Worth Cutting Before Renewal

Modern businesses can combat this fiscal erosion by implementing strict value checkpoints, tracking actual login telemetry rather than purchased seats, and eliminating redundant workflows before automated contract renewals trigger.

The Hidden Balance Sheet Drain of SaaS Sprawl

Most enterprises run on an expanding constellation of software-as-a-service applications designed to streamline operations. Yet, without aggressive auditing, these subscriptions transform into digital graveyards. According to Srinivas Mukkamala of Securin Inc., usage alone is a deceptive metric, noting that if a platform requires manual workarounds or parallel spreadsheets, the organization is paying for the tool and paying for the problem simultaneously. This friction introduces operational drag that compresses margins across sectors.

Patrick Pugh of PwC highlights that auto-renewing contracts routinely slip past oversight teams until the quarterly balance sheet reflects avoidable waste. Preventive triage beats renewal inertia every time.

The Bottom Line Telemetry vs. Ownership: Active logins consistently fall short of purchased seats, creating an invisible tax on operating income.

Active logins consistently fall short of purchased seats, creating an invisible tax on operating income. The Workaround Penalty: If employees export data into spreadsheets to bypass native software limitations, the tool has lost its economic utility.

If employees export data into spreadsheets to bypass native software limitations, the tool has lost its economic utility. Zero-License Standard: Forward-thinking tech leaders apply zero-trust principles to software licensing, auditing real outcomes ninety days prior to renewal.

Quantifying the Cost of Operational Workarounds

When software fails to keep pace with day-to-day operations, employees naturally build parallel processes. Michal Rahamim of Liberty Pixel points out a revealing diagnostic question for IT leadership: what would actually break if the tool vanished tomorrow? If the answer involves existing spreadsheet workarounds, the software’s true business value has evaporated.

When engineers spend over twenty hours a month maintaining integration wrappers—as Dennis Vorobyov of EltexSoft observes—the real total cost of ownership far exceeds the sticker price on the vendor invoice.

Software Portfolio Evaluation Metrics Evaluation Metric Indicator of Declining Value Recommended Action Actual Login Logs Minimal active users vs. total purchased licenses Cut license count immediately Feature Utilization Paying for full suites while using isolated features Negotiate modular pricing or replace Integration Overhead High engineering hours spent on custom wrappers Calculate true Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Shifting From Renewal Inertia to Fiscal Rigor

April Ho-Nishimura of Infineon Technologies AG stresses that every software solution demands explicit success measures and a defined lifecycle plan.

Photo: anasoft.com

Abhishek Jain of Amazon Web Services notes that modular, customer-adapted products are gaining traction as companies realize nearly half of traditional SaaS features go completely untouched. By coupling automated usage tracking with quarterly value checkpoints, organizations protect their operating margins from the compounding drag of legacy software.

Ultimately, treating software renewals as strategic financial negotiations rather than administrative checkboxes ensures that corporate capital supports actual business acceleration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.