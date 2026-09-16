iOS 27 Is Here: Best New Features & Smarter Siri

After months of anticipation, iOS 27 has officially arrived for compatible devices, bringing with it a major software overhaul headlined by an AI-powered Siri experience, deeper system-wide integrations, and new customization controls. Apple launched the latest operating system update on September 14, rolling out new features across iPhones ranging from older legacy hardware up to the newest flagship releases.

For users looking to jump right into the upgrade, installing the software is straightforward. According to PCMag, users can navigate to the Settings app, tap General, select Software Update, and tap Update Now once the iOS 27 notification populates on the screen.

This year’s release introduces several distinct changes to how Apple’s ecosystem functions on a daily basis. Beyond visual tweaks, the focus has shifted heavily toward practical artificial intelligence tools, updated messaging compatibility, and granular system adjustments designed to change how users interact with their devices.

What’s New in iOS 27: From Siri AI to Liquid Glass

The standout addition in the latest operating system is the long-awaited revamp of Apple’s virtual assistant, now referred to as Siri AI. According to PCMag, the upgraded assistant relies on deeper Apple Intelligence integration to handle complex queries and multi-step tasks more fluidly. However, hardware limitations mean that advanced Siri AI capabilities will require newer phone models equipped with appropriate processing power, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and subsequent iterations.

In addition to the virtual assistant overhaul, iOS 27 introduces several functional enhancements across the interface:

Liquid Glass Customizations: Users gain access to new slider customization options, allowing for a more personalized visual layout.

Users gain access to new slider customization options, allowing for a more personalized visual layout. Apple Wallet Insights: A newly added insights feature provides clearer financial tracking and data organization directly within the Wallet app.

A newly added insights feature provides clearer financial tracking and data organization directly within the Wallet app. Messaging Improvements: The update brings updates to standard iPhone-to-Android RCS chats, improving cross-platform communication reliability.

The update brings updates to standard iPhone-to-Android RCS chats, improving cross-platform communication reliability. Productivity Tools: Features like Write with Siri, lock screen adjustments, a redesigned Screen Time application, and Apple Handoff round out the release.

Compatibility and Supported Devices

Apple has maintained a broad support window for the new operating system, though hardware restrictions dictate which devices can run the most resource-heavy features.

Photo: pcmag.com

Simultaneously, Apple released iPadOS 27 for compatible tablets, covering the iPad Pro (fourth generation and later with M1 chips or newer), iPad Air (fourth generation and later with M2 or newer), iPad (ninth generation and later with the A16 chip), and the sixth-generation iPad mini featuring the A17 Pro chip. Similar to the smartphone rollout, features relying on Apple Intelligence require newer hardware specifications, such as fifth-generation iPad Pro and Air models or seventh-generation iPad mini variants and above.

Feel free to share your thoughts on the new features or join the discussion in the comments below.