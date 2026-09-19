Mookie Betts Homers Twice as Dodgers Hit 4 Home Runs in 8th Inning to Top Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs in the eighth inning to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Friday night, aligning the victory with the 20th anniversary of their historic “4+1” comeback win. Tyler Glasnow earned his fifth win of the season, striking out a season-high 10 batters over six frames as the Dodgers improved to 94-60.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Unpacking the Eighth-Inning Power Surge

Friday night’s offensive explosion at Dodger Stadium carried distinct echoes of franchise lore. Exactly two decades after the famous “4+1” game against the San Diego Padres, the 2026 Dodgers manufactured their own late-inning fireworks display. Max Muncy ignited the frame with a 420-foot drive to right-center, followed immediately by Kyle Tucker’s 403-foot shot against Giants reliever Philip Abner, according to game accounts from MLB.com and The Associated Press.

Abner struggled to locate his second-tier offerings, becoming only the second reliever in Giants history to surrender four home runs in a single inning. After a two-out walk to rookie Josue De Paula, Mookie Betts launched a two-out blast—his 22nd of the year—before Will Smith capped the scoring with back-to-back long balls. It marked the first time the Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs in a single inning since August 22, 2016, in Cincinnati.

Roster Dynamics and Postseason Positioning

Beyond the single-game theatrics, the victory keeps the Dodgers locked in a tight race for postseason seeding. Sitting at 94-60, Los Angeles remains two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s best record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while holding a four-game cushion over the Atlanta Braves for a first-round bye. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the resilience of the lineup in the absence of Shohei Ohtani:

Photo: tsn.ca

“It’s a high-floor talent level. I just like the way we’re taking better team at-bats, and making up for not having Shohei in there. Obviously we’re a better team with him, but it is nice to see that there hasn’t been a dropoff with him not in the lineup.”

Team Record GB (NL Best) Recent Form Milwaukee Brewers 96-58 — Strong Los Angeles Dodgers 94-60 2.0 Winning Atlanta Braves 90-64 6.0 Chasing San Francisco Giants 64-90 32.0 Struggling

Pitching Dominance and Offensive Depth

Tyler Glasnow laid the foundation for the win with a commanding display on the mound. The right-hander permitted just two runs and three hits across six innings, racking up 10 strikeouts to secure his fifth victory of the year. Meanwhile, Giants starter Cesar Perdomo held his own through 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and six hits before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Photo: mlb.com

The bottom of the Dodgers’ order also provided critical contributions. Twenty-one-year-old rookie Josue De Paula lined a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, finishing his first week in the majors with steady production.

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