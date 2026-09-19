New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike: 57mm Tire Clearance and Fast Ride

Canyon has officially launched the third-generation Grail gravel race bike, featuring a massive tire clearance jump from 42mm to 57mm. Driven by pro rider demands and modern race conditions, the new platform drops the 2x drivetrain option for a 1x-only setup, optimizes aerodynamics in the wind tunnel, and adopts a PF86 bottom bracket.

The Maximalist Shift in Modern Gravel Geometry The gravel racing calendar has evolved at a blistering pace, and equipment choices have had to adapt in lockstep. According to reporting from the source article, Canyon’s latest third-generation Grail directly addresses the shortcomings of its predecessor by expanding tire clearance up to 57mm—effectively accommodating a 2.25-inch mountain bike tire. This update marks a definitive break from the past, acknowledging that high-performance gravel events have transitioned into rugged terrain where narrow tires simply bleed watts through excessive vertical oscillation and rolling resistance. To contextualize the shift, consider how raw race data has transformed over recent seasons. Ted King secured the 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 victory aboard a cyclocross bike fitted with 38mm rubber, finishing in just under eleven hours. Fast forward to contemporary conditions, and Mads Würtz Schmidt conquered Unbound in 9 hours and 14 minutes aboard a Specialized Crux running 50mm tires despite encountering far more punishing weather and course conditions. Width is speed when the surface deteriorates, and Canyon’s engineering team built the new Grail around that exact axiom.

Engineering Compromises: The 1x-Only Mandate and PF86 Bottom Bracket The source article notes that the new Grail is strictly a 1x-only platform, forcing engineers to construct a solid, non-dropped driveside chainstay for the first time in the brand’s history. Riders who preferred a 2x setup for sustained cadence management on long, flat fire-road climbs will find that option entirely eliminated from the catalog. View this post on Instagram about canyon grail gravel bike, New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike From Instagram — related to canyon grail gravel bike, New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike Furthermore, Canyon transitioned the bottom bracket shell to a PF86 standard. Geometry-wise, the platform keeps familiar handling characteristics while stretching the wheelbase by 10mm to accommodate the massive rubber envelope. Stack height drops by 15mm alongside shorter stems across all frame sizes, keeping the core reach identical to previous iterations.

Wind Tunnel Claims and Aero Performance Benchmarks Aero efficiency remains a core battleground for high-end race development. Canyon ran the new Grail through the GST wind tunnel, benchmarking it against elite competitors including the Cervélo Aspero-5, the Rose Backroad FF, and the (now-discontinued) Factor Ostro Gravel. Every machine was standardized with identical 50mm wheels and 45mm tires during testing. Photo: mizubikes.com Bikes Tested Test Tire Setup Claimed Aero Advantage Canyon Grail (Gen 3) vs. Gen 2 45mm vs. 40mm / 55mm Up to 5 watts saved at 35 km/h Canyon Grail vs. Cervélo Aspero-5 Matching 50mm wheels / 45mm tires Reported fastest in GST wind tunnel group According to brand testing data, the third-generation platform yields up to 5 watts of savings at a simulated 35 km/h gravel-race pace compared to the second-generation Grail running 40mm tires. Crucially, Canyon asserts the new chassis maintains an aero advantage even when pushed out to 55mm tires. While independent testers on open roads will inevitably vet these figures, the directional data confirms that modern frame shaping can successfully offset the aerodynamic penalty of wider rubber.

Component Integration and Future Outlook The cockpit and contact points received targeted updates to match the frame’s aggressive geometry. The Pace cockpit now features revised “Control Drops” boasting 17 degrees of flare alongside three width configurations at the drops. Meanwhile, the VCLS Aero seatpost—ported directly from the Endurace CFR lineup—brings increased compliance to absorb high-frequency chatter from washboard gravel. The NEW Canyon Grail Is ALMOST Perfect – But This Gravel Bike Isn't The One I'd Buy… By bypassing front suspension forks entirely, Canyon is planting its flag firmly on the belief that 57mm of properly pressurized rubber provides all the vertical compliance a racer requires. As the global gravel circuit heads toward its late-season fixtures, the adoption rate of this maximalist platform among elite athletes will provide the ultimate stress test for Canyon’s engineering bets.