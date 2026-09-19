Sydney Swans Star Chad Warner Wants to Stay Despite Trade Links

Sydney Swans star Chad Warner intends to remain with the club for the 2026 AFL season and rebuild trust following the Pullman Hotel scandal, rejecting trade links to Western Australia. Meanwhile, Geelong has emerged as a fresh suitor for Essendon defender Jordan Ridley, and the AFL faces scrutiny over blocked player movement rules.

Trade Rumours and Roster Shuffles Across the AFL

The 2026 AFL trade period is shaping up as one of the most volatile in recent memory, driven by off-field fallout and strategic list management. According to the Herald Sun, Sydney Swans midfielder Chad Warner has made his intentions clear to stay at the club despite intense speculation linking him to his home state of Western Australia.

Fantasy & Market Impact List Management Fallout: Strict AFL rules on pick-purchase arrangements continue to bottleneck major player movement, forcing clubs to pivot toward alternative targets like Toby Greene.

Warner is currently one of five Swans stood down for the remainder of the 2026 season. The group, which includes Isaac Heeney, Nick Blakey, James Jordon, and Riley Bice, faced disciplinary action in the wake of the Pullman Hotel incident. While no criminal charges have been laid from an alleged sexual assault, an ongoing police investigation remains active. Riley Bice has been cleared of wrongdoing as a suspect and is now treated as a witness.

Despite the severe disruption, Sydney football boss Leon Cameron addressed the situation directly on Fox Footy, stating, “We are keen for all of them to stay. As far as we’re concerned, and the boys are concerned, they have made the mistake, they are keen to right those wrongs.”

The Battle for List Assets: Ridley, Greene, and the Cats

While Sydney works to mend its internal culture, rival clubs are aggressively circling unsettled talent. According to AFL Media, Geelong has emerged as a fresh suitor for Essendon defender Jordan Ridley. The Cats are actively evaluating their defensive depth after missing out on a trade for Zak Butters.

Photo: foxsports.com.au

Geelong’s recruitment strategy has already yielded a major coup, with Chris Scott’s side set to land Toby Greene as a free agent. Ridley, who is contracted with Essendon until 2029 and previously explored a trade last year, recently met with new Bombers coach Mark McVeigh. However, a brutal injury run—limiting the 2020 best and fairest winner to just 26 games across the last three seasons—has fueled speculation over a fresh start.

Key Player Movement & Contract Statuses (2026) Player Current Club Contract Status Reported Suitors / Status Chad Warner Sydney Swans Free Agent in 2027 Keen to stay at Sydney post-ban Jordan Ridley Essendon Bombers Contracted until 2029 Geelong Cats, North Melbourne Nick Blakey Sydney Swans Undeclared Expected to depart; linked to St Kilda, Gold Coast Toby Greene Unattached / Free Agent Free Agent Set to join Geelong Cats

Front-Office Friction Over AFL Trade Rules

Macro-franchise planning is also colliding with strict league governance. Recent revelations regarding a blocked Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide deal have sparked heavy backlash from front offices. Multiple clubs have accused league powerbrokers of altering historical interpretations regarding ‘pick-purchase’ mechanisms.

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The proposed deal would have sent Todd Marshall to the Bulldogs as part of a complex arrangement, allowing Port Adelaide to net two additional first-round picks while subsidizing a substantial portion of Marshall’s remaining salary—estimated at roughly $800,000 annually across the final three years of his contract. However, AFL regulations implemented prior to the previous trade period effectively prohibited the structure, halting negotiations and forcing clubs to rethink their draft capital accumulation strategies.

As the finals series intensifies and list managers prepare for the official trade window, the intersection of disciplinary fallout, player loyalty, and rigid league rules will dictate the next wave of list transformations.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.