Ed Sheeran’s Cousin Brands Singer a ‘Coward’ and ‘Bad Human’ Amid Macklemore Row

Grammy-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran faces a massive touring crisis as his cousin, Jethro Sheeran, branded him a “coward” and a “bad human” in a blistering public attack. The family fallout coincides with a major controversy on Sheeran’s US Loop Tour, where rapper Macklemore and all remaining support acts were dropped following a pro-Palestine stage speech.

The Bottom Line The Tour Exodus: Macklemore was dropped from eight US dates after shouting “Free Palestine” at MetLife Stadium, triggering a domino effect where support acts including Finneas, Myles Smith, and Lukas Graham also withdrew.

Macklemore was dropped from eight US dates after shouting “Free Palestine” at MetLife Stadium, triggering a domino effect where support acts including Finneas, Myles Smith, and Lukas Graham also withdrew. Family Feud Erupts: Jethro Sheeran publicly slammed his cousin on Facebook, declaring he is “ashamed” and accusing the singer of engineering Macklemore’s removal.

Jethro Sheeran publicly slammed his cousin on Facebook, declaring he is “ashamed” and accusing the singer of engineering Macklemore’s removal. Defiant Backlash: While critics point fingers, fiercely loyal fans and tour mate Myles Smith have rallied around Sheeran, arguing he shouldn’t serve as a scapegoat for venue and promoter decisions.

Inside the US Tour Meltdown and the Promoter’s Ultimatum

The road for Ed Sheeran’s North American run has hit a turbulent patch that goes far beyond standard tour logistics. The crisis ignited earlier this month during two high-profile nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Macklemore, who was slated to provide direct support for eight of the final ten shows, took the stage wearing a keffiyeh and delivered an impassioned “Free Palestine” speech.

According to updates reported across major outlets, the fallout was immediate. Promoters and venue owners delivered a blunt ultimatum: if Macklemore remained on the bill, the remaining stadium dates would face outright cancellation due to mounting security and logistical threats. By Tuesday, the official decision dropped removing the rapper from the tour.

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Here is the kicker: Macklemore’s exit triggered a mass exodus of the entire remaining support lineup. Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, Danish pop band Lukas Graham, Irish folk band Beoga, Aaron Rowe, and Sheeran’s close friend Myles Smith all stepped down from the remaining dates, leaving the pop superstar’s massive production scrambling.

Breaking his silence on the uproar, Sheeran, 35, insisted that the removal was strictly out of his hands. “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” the singer stated, emphasizing that his audiences consist of young people from diverse backgrounds who attend concerts for unity and escapism rather than political forums. The Grammy winner also noted he was “appalled” by the suffering caused by the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

A Bitter Family Feud Returns to the Spotlight

As if navigating a multi-act tour boycott wasn’t enough, the pop star’s private life collided spectacularly with the public sphere. Jethro Sheeran, 44, took to Facebook to launch a stinging critique of his famous relative, airing decades of complicated family history.

“Finally it’s all coming out! I’m ashamed of my cousin Ed and what he’s done,” Jethro wrote in his public post, as detailed by Metro.co.uk. “Finally the world and all his fans see through him. He’s not a good person, I don’t like his music so I can’t say he’s even a good artist.”

Jethro doubled down on the accusations, claiming his cousin engineered Macklemore’s exit himself. “Ed Sheeran! He is shady and he’s dropped Macklemore himself I believe 100 per cent he’s a coward. In my opinion he’s a bad human. Just my opinion from my experiences.”

This attack is far from an isolated incident. The cousins share a fractured history that dates back to their shared childhood, where they once spent school holidays making music together. Their relationship deteriorated significantly as Ed’s career skyrocketed. A previous dispute centered around a 2010 track titled “Raise Em Up,” which Jethro later remixed while utilizing his cousin’s image and name to fund his daughter Skyla Rain Sheeran’s nascent music career. That effort was swiftly halted when lawyers from Warner Music intervened with threats of legal action unless all references to the superstar were scrubbed.

Fandom Fractures and the Industry Defense

While tabloid headlines lean heavily into the family drama, the broader music community is locked in a fierce debate over artist accountability, live touring economics, and neutrality. Industry veterans note that modern arena and stadium tours operate on razor-thin liability margins, where venue cancellation clauses give corporate promoters absolute veto power over controversial political speech.

Photo: metro.co.uk

Yet, support for the “Shape of You” singer remains fervent among his core base and closest peers. Myles Smith penned a passionate defense of his friend on social media, clarifying where loyalties lie.

“Ed is not the victim here. Palestinians are. But let’s not get confused: Ed is also not the perpetrator,” Smith wrote, as covered by the Daily Mail. “I need to be very clear about Ed. He is my friend. Not an industry friend. A real one. And there is no pressure, no trend, no headline and no comment section that will make me turn on him or hang him out to dry.”

Ireland DISOWNS Ed Sheeran: “Gutless Coward” After Macklemore Gets AXED From Tour

Tour Element Initial Lineup Status Current Tour Standing Ed Sheeran Headlining US Loop Tour Proceeding with Philadelphia show amid heightened scrutiny Macklemore Scheduled for 8 of final 10 shows Dropped by promoter following MetLife Stadium speeches Supporting Acts (Finneas, Myles Smith, Lukas Graham, Beoga, Aaron Rowe) Confirmed for remaining dates Withdrew from the tour following Macklemore’s removal

Fans quickly rallied around these sentiments online, pushing back against what they characterized as an unfair attempt to paint the British singer-songwriter as a political villain. Commenters across social platforms argued that blaming Sheeran ignores the complex ecosystem of venue owners, global promoters, and contractual safeguards that govern stadium-scale entertainment.

As the tour presses forward to its next stop in Philadelphia, the convergence of family betrayal, political activism, and live-music logistics has created a watershed moment for one of pop’s biggest touring acts. Whether audiences can successfully separate the music from the geopolitical maelstrom remains the defining question of Sheeran’s current era.

Where do you stand on this unfolding touring crisis? Is an artist obligated to take a political stance on stage, or should the concert space remain a neutral zone for escapism? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.