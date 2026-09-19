Nikita Mirzani’s Brother Confirms Her Well-Being in Jail

Indonesian celebrity Nikita Mirzani remains in good health while serving her sentence at the Rutan Kelas I Pondok Bambu, Jakarta Timur, as confirmed by her family in September 2026. Detained since March 2025 over extortion and money laundering charges, the 40-year-old actress actively participates in prison programs while awaiting a final decision on her legal team’s judicial review (PK).

The Bottom Line Current Status: Nikita Mirzani is reported to be in good physical health at Rutan Kelas I Pondok Bambu, following a previous back surgery.

Nikita Mirzani is reported to be in good physical health at Rutan Kelas I Pondok Bambu, following a previous back surgery. Daily Life: The actress stays active behind bars by participating in routine workouts and religious holiday events.

The actress stays active behind bars by participating in routine workouts and religious holiday events. Legal Horizon: Her defense team is currently pursuing a Peninjauan Kembali (PK) to seek a legal breakthrough.

Addressing the media in Jakarta, her brother, Edwin, provided an update on her current condition. Edwin confirmed that the star of the film Comic 8 is doing well, noting that she previously underwent a back procedure.

“Kondisi terakhir alhamdulillah sehat,” Edwin stated when met in the Senayan area of Central Jakarta on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Beyond physical recovery, Mirzani has maintained a structured daily routine inside the East Jakarta correctional facility. Despite institutional limitations, she engages in various constructive activities. Family members often learn about her daily engagements through unexpected channels rather than formal notifications. Edwin explained that the family frequently discovers her involvement in events like Maulid celebrations or prison athletic programs through outside news or during direct visits.

“Kita malah tahunya dari berita karena kan acara itu jadwalnya gak diinfoin ke keluarga. Jadi ada maulid kah, ada olahraga apakah,” Edwin remarked. Whenever family visiting hours permit, Mirzani shares anecdotes about her time inside, assuring them that she is managing the environment constructively.

Family Ties and the Legal Battle Ahead

The realities of incarceration also impact the broader family dynamics. Addressing questions regarding whether Mirzani’s eldest daughter, Laura Meizani—widely known as Lolly—had visited the detention center, Edwin clarified that she has not yet made the trip due to specific logistical limitations. “Belum, karena ada satu dan lain hal keterbatasan ya,” he explained.

The focal point for the family’s future outlook remains the legal arena. Following her transfer to Rutan Kelas I Pondok Bambu on June 5, 2025, and subsequent sentencing to six years in prison alongside a Rp 1 billion fine after the Supreme Court rejected her cassation appeal, her legal representatives have shifted focus.

“Alhamdulillah doain ya, mudah-mudahan ada hasil terbaik dari upaya yang sedang dilakukan oleh tim penasihat hukumnya,” Edwin concluded, reflecting the family’s ongoing hope for justice in the high-stakes legal proceeding stemming from the initial extortion, threat, and money laundering allegations involving Reza Gladys.

Key Milestones in the Legal Timeline of Nikita Mirzani Date Milestone / Event Location / Authority March 4, 2025 Initial detention over extortion, threats, and money laundering allegations Direktorat Reserse Siber Polda Metro Jaya June 5, 2025 Transferred to correctional facility following prosecutorial handover Rutan Kelas I Pondok Bambu, Jakarta Timur September 18, 2026 Family confirms stable health, ongoing prison activities, and pending legal review Senayan, Jakarta Pusat

Navigating Celebrity Scrutiny and Public Perception