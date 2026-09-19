President José Antonio Kast faced sharp social critiques highlighting unemployment, storm damage, and systemic inequality during his first Te Deum Ecuménico in Santiago on September 18, 2026, before calling on citizens to embrace hope and national unity.

Unemployment and Winter Storm Aftermath Dominate the Te Deum

The traditional Te Deum Ecuménico of Fiestas Patrias opened in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago with pointed warnings regarding Chile’s economic and social landscape. The ceremony, marking the first such observance for President José Antonio Kast, began with a moment of silence dedicated to the 16 victims of a fatal fire at a nursing home in Pitrufquén.

Following the observance, cantor a lo divino Juan Carlos Bustamante delivered an opening prayer that brought the struggles of ordinary workers and storm-ravaged communities directly to the nation’s leadership. Bustamante addressed the severe hardships faced by jobless citizens, stating how difficult it is for the unemployed to get by.

The opening message also underscored the unaddressed needs lingering after severe winter weather battered several regions. Bustamante pointedly noted that winter laid bare existing social inequalities while various communities still waited for relief, adding that after suffering through a winter of rain, wind, and storms, villages and cities were still waiting for aid because winter lays bare inequalities even further.

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Archbishop Chomali Cites Corruption and Demographics in Homily

The critique of the nation’s trajectory continued during the homily delivered by the Archbishop of Santiago, cardenal Fernando Chomali. Addressing the congregation of religious representatives from different religious confessions and the main authorities of the country, Chomali categorized widespread unemployment as an urgent situation that requires attention while holding that corruption is one of the main problems currently facing the country.

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The religious figure also called on the political class to overcome permanent confrontation and move toward agreements during the ceremony held every September 18 as a thanksgiving for Chile.

Esos cimientos son fortalecer las familias, trabajar por los niños de nuestro país, por las personas mayores y abordar los desafíos demográficos, que son un envejecimiento acelerado y además una caída sostenida de la natalidad. En eso hemos estado trabajando como gobierno desde el comienzo. Cardinal Fernando Chomali, Archbishop of Santiago, via Biobiochile

President Kast Urges Responsibility and Family Resilience

After the religious ceremony concluded, President José Antonio Kast as maximum authority of the country directed brief words from the Palacio de La Moneda in the framework of the Fiestas Patrias that will be celebrated during this weekend. Emphasizing the messages of endurance delivered inside the cathedral, the president encouraged citizens to approach the holiday weekend with both caution and optimism.

Photo: cnnchile.com

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President José Antonio Kast invited all compatriots to celebrate responsibly and to lift up their spirits with hope, as had been proposed in the Evangelical Te Deum and as was being proposed that day in the Te Deum, telling them to hold onto the hope that Chile can stand back up again and again. José Antonio Kast, President of Chile, via CNN Chile

The president additionally reminded families to look out for vulnerable populations during the celebrations, asking citizens to care for children, older adults, and those living alone as the country observes Fiestas Patrias, adding the instruction to welcome whoever is going to visit.