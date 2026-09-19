Donald Trump Bans Three Media Outlets from White House Over ‘Fake News

<>

President Donald Trump announced a ban barring CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House effective immediately, citing cumulative reporting he labeled as fake news.

The Bottom Line:

President Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House on Truth Social, stating other outlets would follow.

The move mirrors broader federal restrictions, including a brief Pentagon press office ban earlier this year and ongoing threats against broadcast licenses.

The White House Press Room Lockdown

The friction between the administration and the press reached a boiling point when the ban dropped via social media on Friday afternoon. Trump posted that the exclusion of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico was a direct result of continuous fake news coverage. When pressed in the Oval Office about the timing, Trump stated that the decision stemmed from cumulative stories over the past two years, adding that he simply got sick of the coverage.

It forms part of a broader, sustained pressure campaign against major media networks and outlets during Trump’s second term. The administration has repeatedly targeted broadcast licenses held by major networks, prompting legal pushback such as an ABC lawsuit last month over an FCC review.

Legal Precedent and the First Amendment Battleground

Can the executive branch legally bar specific news organizations from the White House? The current ban bears a striking resemblance to an administration move last year attempting to restrict the Associated Press during a dispute over the Gulf of Mexico.

At the time, US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, blocked that restriction. The judge ruled explicitly that under the First Amendment, if the government opens its doors to some journalists in spaces like the Oval Office or the East Room, it cannot shut those doors to other journalists based on their viewpoints.

Expanding Federal Press Restrictions

The White House ban is only one front in a wider operational shift across federal agencies regarding media access. Earlier this year, the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved to ban reporters from its press office entirely. That initiative also included an attempt to force building-affiliated journalists to sign a restrictive new press policy, though that particular directive was successfully struck down in March.

Organization Action Taken Timeline CNN, MS NOW, Politico Banned from White House access September 2026 Associated Press Blocked from access during Gulf of Mexico dispute 2025 Pentagon Press Office Attempted press office ban and restrictive policy Early 2026 (Struck down March 2026) ABC Faced FCC license review threats, filed lawsuit August 2026

What Comes Next for Media Access

The immediate future of White House reporting hangs in the balance as legal teams prepare filings to challenge the exclusion of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. While the administration insists the move is justified by years of unfavorable coverage, the constitutional framework established by prior judicial rulings leaves little room for viewpoint-based discrimination. Drop your thoughts in the comments below on how this ongoing clash will shape the future of political journalism.

View this post on Instagram about donald trump bans three, Trump bans CNN MS NOW Politico from White House From Instagram — related to donald trump bans three, Trump bans CNN MS NOW Politico from White House