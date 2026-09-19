Michigan State Lands 5-Star Point Guard Antonio Pemberton for 2027 Class

Michigan State basketball secured a major commitment for its 2027 recruiting class as five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton announced his pledge to head coach Tom Izzo on Friday, September 18, 2026. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound standout from Methuen, Massachusetts, chose the Spartans over seven other finalists, including Kansas, Tennessee, and UCLA, following an intensive recruitment cycle that featured an official visit during the program’s annual “Grind Week.”

Fantasy & Market Impact

Recruiting Momentum: As the inaugural commit of the 2027 cycle, Pemberton instantly elevates Michigan State’s profile on the national circuit, validating Tom Izzo’s continued pull in New England.

The Anatomy of Tom Izzo’s New England Pipeline

Tom Izzo has officially tapped into the New England talent pool once again. Antonio Pemberton, rated as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 5 point guard in the 2027 composite rankings according to 247Sports, committed to the Spartans live on CBSSports.com. Pemberton plays at Masters Academy International in Massachusetts, having transferred there to follow coach Jason Smith after previously starring at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for New Hampshire as a junior, averaging 16.8 points, five assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The connection to the region runs deep inside the Breslin Center. Pemberton previously played alongside current Spartan guard Kur Teng at Bradford Christian Academy and on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for the Mass Rivals, where he dominated summer play by averaging 26.5 points and 5.7 assists per game. Steve Hewitt of the New England Basketball Journal noted that Pemberton stands out as “one of the most mature scorers I’ve seen in New England with his ability to get to his spots, and he thrives in the mid-range.” That familiarity with Teng and the program’s culture played an instrumental role in swaying his final decision away from heavy-hitting national brands.

Front-Office Bridging and Recruitment Dynamics

The race for Pemberton’s commitment intensified during Michigan State football’s recent victory over Eastern Michigan, where the basketball staff orchestrated a full-court recruiting press. Former Spartan Jase Richardson alongside current players Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, and Kur Teng spent significant time hosting Pemberton during his official visit to East Lansing. That trip served as the final stop of his recruitment, prompting him to cancel subsequent scheduled visits to Ohio State and UCLA.

Photo: spartansillustrated.com

Pemberton trimmed his final list to eight finalists before making his pledge: Boston College, Creighton, Kansas, Marquette, Ohio State, Tennessee, and UCLA. The program successfully countered major regional competition by leveraging player-to-player relationships and an immersive campus experience during “Grind Week.”

Tactical Profile: Elite Scorer and Pick-and-Roll Operator

What exactly are the Spartans getting in their latest five-star addition? The tape reveals a dynamic three-level scorer who excels at creating separation off the bounce. Operating primarily in high-screen actions, Pemberton demonstrates elite spatial awareness, punishing drop coverages with an advanced mid-range pull-up and a polished handle.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Metric / Detail Pemberton’s Profile Recruiting Class 2027 National Ranking No. 23 Overall (247Sports Composite) Position & Size Point Guard, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds High School Masters Academy International (Mass.) AAU Circuit Stats 26.5 PPG, 5.7 APG, 4.0 RPG (Adidas 3SSB)

With Jeremy Fears Jr. returning for his redshirt junior season following an exploratory stint in the 2026 NBA Draft process, and four-star freshman Carlos “C.J.” Medlock entering the fold from the 2026 class, the Spartans’ backcourt depth chart is well-stocked for the foreseeable future.

The Road Ahead for the Spartan Backcourt

If his summer output on the Adidas circuit and his junior campaign in New Hampshire are any indicator, the incoming freshman will arrive in East Lansing with the polished skill set required to command an immediate leadership role.