Edia Announces Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II for Switch

Edia has announced the classic RPG collection Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II for release in 2027 worldwide across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, bringing back the 1991 PC Engine classic with added main character voice acting in select scenes.

Edia Brings Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II to Modern Platforms

The classic role-playing game revival is officially headed to current hardware. Edia announced the upcoming release of Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II for a worldwide launch in 2027, bringing the titles to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam. The collection centers on the PC Engine version of Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes, which first debuted in 1991 as the sixth entry in the overarching Dragon Slayer franchise.

Players attending the Tokyo Game Show 2026 can get an early look at the project. Edia confirmed that playable builds for Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II will be exhibited at Makuhari Messe in Hall 2, booth 02-N01, running from September 17 through September 21. Details of the release were distributed at the convention via the Edia Game Catalog publication.

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Enhanced Voice Acting and Release Plans

The upcoming collection draws directly from the PC Engine adaptation of the original 1991 title. That specific version introduced main character voice acting during select narrative scenes, an addition designed to draw players deeper into the grand scope of the story. While Edia has listed the title as tentative during exhibition previews, the publisher has confirmed support across multiple contemporary hardware ecosystems.

In addition to the multi-platform release outlined for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo systems, Nintendo Switch owners have a dedicated release to watch for.

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Retro Collections Headed to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

The Legend of Heroes revival forms part of a broader retro-focused lineup from Edia.

Photo: gonintendo.com

Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes I & II : A port of the 1991 classic featuring added voice acting for major characters in select scenes.

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: Gathers the first three 3D fighting games in the series—Battle Arena Toshinden, Battle Arena Toshinden 2, and Battle Arena Toshinden 3—with support for local shared-screen multiplayer. Psikyo Memories : Preserves high-speed arcade shooting games from Psikyo’s 1990s output, complete with an integrated gallery.

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A Busy Season for Classic RPGs on Modern Hardware

Edia’s announcement joins a wave of classic role-playing game revivals reaching modern consoles. Publishers continue to dust off archival libraries for current and upcoming hardware generations, offering players updated access to foundational titles from the 1990s arcade and console eras. With playable demos live at Tokyo Game Show 2026, fans have their first tangible opportunity to experience how these vintage mechanics translate to contemporary platforms ahead of the 2027 release window.

Photo: animenewsnetwork.com

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