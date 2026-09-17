Noh Jae-won Stars as Poker Genius in ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub

As Sports Chosun reports, actor Noh Jae-won steps into his first commercial film leading role in Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub (also known as Tazza 4). Directed by Choi Kook-hee and slated for a September 23 release, Noh plays Park Tae-young, a poker prodigy locked in a rivalry with his former friend Jang Tae-young, portrayed by Byun Yo-han.

The Stakes of Stepping Into a 20-Year Legacy

Stepping into the final chapter of the Tazza series would rattle most emerging actors. But Noh Jae-won approached the project with a deliberate shift in perspective. Rather than drowning under the heavy expectations of a two-decade-long cultural footprint, the 33-year-old actor chose to strip away the historical weight of the brand entirely.

Noh viewed the narrative strictly as the personal collision between Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young. “I didn’t deliberately use the wording of the ‘Tazza’ series because the work is such a masterpiece,” Noh noted, shifting the focus to the psychological intensity of the character dynamic rather than box office legacy.

The Bottom Line

The Project: Noh stars as the poker genius Park Tae-young in Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, directed by Choi Kook-hee and opening on September 23.

Noh stars as the poker genius Park Tae-young in Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, directed by Choi Kook-hee and opening on September 23. The Mentorship: Following an early collaboration on Uncle Samsik, co-star Byun Yo-han actively championed Noh’s transition into leading roles.

Following an early collaboration on Uncle Samsik, co-star Byun Yo-han actively championed Noh’s transition into leading roles. The Industry Context: The project marks Noh’s upward trajectory following streaming exposure, including Disney+’s Made in Korea Season 2 alongside Hyun Bin.

Masterclass in Rivalry: Off-Screen Dynamics With Byun Yo-han

The on-screen tension between the two leads was fueled by an intense off-screen mentorship. Noh and Byun first crossed paths on the production of Uncle Samsik. At a time when Noh was navigating the pressures of being a newcomer, Byun offered absolute creative freedom, encouraging him to experiment in front of the camera.

Photo: v.daum.net

That professional respect evolved into a psychological game on the set of Tazza 4. Byun set the tone during their very first script-reading session. “I’m going to die while acting. I’m going to beat you with acting,” Byun told him, urging Noh to match that ambition on set.

The competitive energy seeped into every corner of production. Noh admitted to studying Byun’s workflow meticulously—observing how he interacted with director Choi Kook-hee behind the monitor, tracking his clothing choices, and even matching his dietary habits on set out of admiration and competitive drive. Yet, beneath the professional sparring, Byun maintained a nurturing presence; Noh saved Byun’s contact in his phone under the character name “Jang Tae” and noted that Byun predicted Noh would soon grow into an actor who would dominate Korean cinema.

Bridging Film Prestige With Streaming Power

Project Title Platform / Distribution Key Co-Star Release Window Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub CJ ENM / Theatrical Byun Yo-han September 23 Made in Korea Season 2 Disney+ / Streaming Hyun Bin Recent Lineup Uncle Samsik Streaming Byun Yo-han Prior Collaboration

With a resume now boasting direct mentorship from names like Byun Yo-han and Hyun Bin—with whom he recently collaborated on Made in Korea Season 2—Noh is no longer just a familiar face in the ensemble.

Photo: sportschosun.com

The Road Ahead for Franchise Cinema

As Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub hits theaters, the industry will be watching closely to see how audiences respond to this stylistic pivot in a storied franchise.

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Drop a comment below: Do you think legacy adaptations work better when they lean into nostalgia, or when they completely reinvent themselves like this final chapter?