Kate Nash’s OnlyFans Strategy: Funding Tours and Protesting Music Industry Economics

British singer Kate Nash has defended her decision to launch an OnlyFans account, framing the subscription platform as a direct financial lifeline against the unsustainable costs of touring and the meager payouts of modern music streaming.

Touring Costs Force Creative Pivot

The 38-year-old musician created her profile in November 2024 under the provocative banner “Butts for tour buses.” Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, Nash explained that the venture was conceived both to draw attention to industry imbalances and to generate immediate revenue to cover touring overhead, such as crew wages, rehearsal spaces, van rentals, petrol, and hotels.

The Arithmetic of Modern Streaming

“I started an OnlyFans account and a campaign called ‘Butts for tour buses’ to get attention, obviously, but also to genuinely make up for the losses and get all my invoices in before Christmas,” Nash told McCall. She contrasted the high expense of putting on a live show with meager digital royalties, noting that Spotify pays roughly “0.03 of a penny” per stream depending on rights holders.

The strategy marks a stark departure from traditional celebrity side businesses. While other public figures have used subscription platforms to manage personal financial crises or build niche fan communities, Nash has deliberately tied her account to the systemic economic pressures facing independent artists who generate millions of streams without turning a profit on the road.

Parliamentary Warnings on Live Music

Nash’s financial strain was laid bare during testimony before the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee. According to reports from the committee sessions, her most recent European tour left her £26,000 out of pocket, compounded by an additional £13,000 loss on UK dates. She told lawmakers that rising logistical costs, post-Brexit complications, and stagnant musician fees have made touring an increasingly perilous endeavor.

“Now the only reason it is possible for me to do it is because I sell pictures of my bum on the internet,” Nash told the committee, warning that the financial barriers surrounding live music risk making creative careers exclusive to the wealthy. “I think music should not be exclusive, it’s for all, and it becomes an issue of class, it becomes an issue of race, gender and sexuality and identity, because the doors are closing on who can choose to take that kind of risk.”

A History of Volatility and Resilience

Her path through the music industry has involved severe financial volatility. After being dropped by her record label in 2012, Nash discovered three years later that her manager, Gary Marella, had stolen large sums of money. The betrayal resulted in near-bankruptcy, forcing her to sell her flat, move back in with her parents, and take a job at a comic store. Her career experienced a vital resurgence in 2017 when she was cast in the Netflix series GLOW, which she has credited with saving her life.

Bypassing Low-Paying Platforms

By bringing an adult subscription platform directly into the conversation about live performance economics, Nash has forced industry stakeholders to confront the widening gap between audience size and artist margins. Rather than relying on stripped-down backing tracks, she continues to travel with a full band and technical crew—costs that she says can no longer be sustained by ticket and streaming revenue alone. She has instead urged fans to bypass low-paying streaming services and support artists directly through merchandise and subscription pages.