Exploring Craftsmanship and Culture at the All-New Olympia This Autumn

The all-new Olympia in west London launches its autumn cultural programme, The Makers Edition. The 140-year-old landmark highlights craftsmanship across food, drink, design, and architecture through seasonal menus, creative partnerships with The Design Museum and London Restaurant Festival, and public tours.

The Bottom Line The Event: Olympia’s autumn initiative, The Makers Edition, celebrates craftsmanship across design, architecture, and gastronomy.

Olympia’s autumn initiative, The Makers Edition, celebrates craftsmanship across design, architecture, and gastronomy. Key Partnerships: Features a 12-month collaboration with The Design Museum, starting with NIGO: From Japan with Love, alongside events with the London Restaurant Festival.

Features a 12-month collaboration with The Design Museum, starting with NIGO: From Japan with Love, alongside events with the London Restaurant Festival. Architectural Revival: Showcases restored heritage buildings and contemporary spaces crafted by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC.

Transforming West London into a Hub for Craftsmanship

There is a distinct point in September when London’s cultural calendar shifts. Evenings draw in, roof terraces require heaters, and menus pivot toward richer, comforting fare. Into this seasonal pivot steps the transformed 140-year-old Olympia in west London, positioning itself as a central destination for culture, entertainment, food, and hospitality this autumn.

The venue’s new seasonal programme, The Makers Edition, explores craftsmanship in its broadest sense. It focuses on the expertise, dedication, and thoughtful decision-making behind the things people eat, drink, see, and experience. Spanning seasonal menus, creative partnerships, exhibitions, and live programming, the initiative shines a light on how experiences throughout Olympia are conceived and brought to life.

Culinary Collaborations and Seasonal Menus

This focus on creativity shapes the site’s food and drink offerings, which are curated to reflect the darker, richer flavors of the approaching months. Across Olympia’s restaurants and bars, kitchen teams employ techniques such as fermentation, preserving, and smoking to add depth to well-chosen ingredients. Autumnal cocktails are designed to make longer nights more inviting as part of Olympia’s participation in the city-wide London Restaurant Festival.

As part of this collaboration, Olympia will host exclusive events and set menus at Wolves of Tokyo and Bar Arriba on October 8, followed by an event inside Idalia at Pillar Hall on October 21. Visitors can also take part in a cocktail-making masterclass on October 22 at Pepperbird, the intimate speakeasy located downstairs.

Design Partnerships and Architectural Heritage

The Makers Edition marks the beginning of a 12-month partnership with The Design Museum, collaborating on its exhibition calendar. The first project features NIGO: From Japan with Love, for which Olympia created bespoke content for the Canvas showcasing the work of the Japanese fashion designer, music producer, and artist.

Olympia Autumn 2026 Highlight Events Date Event / Collaboration Location October 8, 2026 London Restaurant Festival Exclusive Menus Wolves of Tokyo & Bar Arriba October 21, 2026 Culinary Event Idalia at Pillar Hall October 22, 2026 Mixology Masterclass Pepperbird

This initiative builds on Olympia’s “inside out” approach, connecting the creative energy of indoor exhibitions with its newly landscaped public spaces. Following London Fashion Week and London Design Festival, and running alongside the Frieze art fair, Olympia’s autumn programming taps into London’s bustling cultural window.

The site’s architecture itself forms a core part of the experience, blending historic exhibition halls with restored buildings and swooping contemporary structures. Guided tours led by architecture practices Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC—alongside AEG-led tours of British Airways ARC during Open House Festival—demonstrated how craft extends to engineering, historic preservation, and urban design.