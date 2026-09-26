Going Out: The Best of Theatre, Cinema, Music, Art and Comedy This Autumn

Audiences face a packed schedule ranging from Daisy Edgar-Jones taking on a Jane Austen adaptation in cinemas to R&B icon Jill Scott embarking on a tour in support of her first album in 11 years. Here is your definitive cultural guide to the week ahead across film, music, art, and stage.

The Bottom Line:

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in a fresh sisterhood-focused big-screen take on Sense and Sensibility, currently playing in cinemas.

R&B legend Jill Scott hits the road for her tour, supporting her new release To Whom This May Concern.

Major cultural exhibitions launch across the UK, including a René Magritte retrospective at Gagosian Grosvenor Hill.

Cinematic Shifts: From Austen Adaptations to Sci-Fi Thrillers

Cinemagoers stepping out this week find a diverse slate of releases. Daisy Edgar-Jones takes on a prominent literary role in a new version of Sense and Sensibility. Rather than inviting direct comparisons to Ang Lee’s 1995 Oscar-winning classic, director Georgia Oakley—known for Blue Jean—brings a fresh cast that places a distinct new emphasis on the deep bond between sisters Marianne and Elinor.

For those seeking something entirely different, professional provocateur Nicolas Winding Refn returns with Her Private Hell. The science fiction feature follows a young woman named Elle, played by Sophie Thatcher, who encounters a supernatural killer sporting diamond-encrusted gloves inside a mist-shrouded city. Meanwhile, documentary veteran Ross McElwee presents a deeply personal bereavement memoir using family archives and home video to trace a life from infancy to an adulthood impacted by addiction.

Rounding out the current cinema slate is Heart of the Beast, directed by Training Day screenwriter David Ayer. The survival thriller features Brad Pitt as an ex-special forces officer attempting to navigate the wilderness alongside a retired combat dog following a plane crash.

Live Music and Stage Highlights Across the UK

In the music world, soul and R&B royalty Jill Scott returns to the stage. She begins a major tour supporting To Whom This May Concern, her first album in 11 years. Fans can expect classic cuts from her celebrated 2000 debut Who Is Jill Scott? alongside intricate, genre-hopping new tracks during stops in London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Manchester’s Depot Mayfield plays host to the return of Homobloc, the celebrated queer block party featuring German pop star Kim Petras. The late-night event also showcases DJ-producer Honey Dijon performing back-to-back with underground house pioneer Derrick Carter, alongside sets from LSDXOXO, Erol Alkan, and DJ Paulette.

For classical music enthusiasts, the Royal Opera House in London debuts a major new production of Wagner’s monumental four-hour-plus work, Parsifal. Directed by Evgeny Titov and conducted by Jakub Hrůša, the high-wattage cast includes Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Christian Gerhaher, and Ekaterina Gubanova.

Art Galleries and West End Drama

London’s gallery scene expands this week with This Is Still Not a Pipe: The Afterlife of Magritte at Gagosian Grosvenor Hill. Running until December 12, the exhibition examines the enduring influence of surrealist master René Magritte through major loans, works on paper, photography, and sculpture.

On the theatrical front, the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London presents The Standard of Living. Written by James Graham and directed by Nicholas Hytner, the play stars Rory Kinnear as the radical economist John Maynard Keynes against the backdrop of a Britain reeling from the First World War. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Rhys James begins a wide-ranging UK tour starting in Folkestone.

Event Type Title / Artist Location / Venue Timing Cinema Sense and Sensibility In Cinemas Out Now Music Tour Jill Scott London, Birmingham, Manchester 28 Sept – 14 Oct Stage The Standard of Living Theatre Royal Haymarket, London Until 12 Dec Art Exhibition This Is Still Not a Pipe: The Afterlife of Magritte Gagosian Grosvenor Hill, London Until 12 Dec

Whether you are settling into a cinema seat for a fresh literary adaptation or heading out to a late-night music festival, this week’s cultural lineup offers plenty to explore. Which of these releases or live events tops your personal itinerary? Let us know in the comments below.