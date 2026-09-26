Lula Government Bans Online Bets, No Refunds for R30M Licenses

In a sweeping policy reversal just nine days before the first round of Brazil’s municipal elections, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration enacted a provisional measure on Friday, September 25, 2026, completely banning online betting platforms and casinos across the country. Finance Minister Dario Durigan announced alongside the ban that the federal government will not refund the approximately R$ 2,5 bilhões collected in licensing fees since the sector was first regulated in 2023, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal collision between the state and the gaming industry.

The Mechanics of the Ban and the Non-Refund Policy

The newly signed provisional measure takes effect immediately upon publication, though it requires congressional approval within 120 days to avoid expiring. The sudden decree targets online casinos, virtual slot games like the popular “Tigrinho,” and sports betting platforms alike. According to Dario Durigan, the licensing fees paid by operators were temporary considerations for precarious operating authorizations rather than permanent assets subject to reimbursement.

Therefore, there will be no refund of the licenses,” Durigan told journalists following the announcement. “We will continue investigating, on other fronts, what is owed to the bettor and even other damages that were caused to society.”

Since the market’s formal regulation, operators paid R$ 30 milhões per authorization, securing the right to function for five-year terms. The federal treasury accumulated roughly R$ 2,5 bilhões from these structural fees. Meanwhile, industry participants argue that their financial exposure extends far beyond the initial licensing costs. Companies poured capital into local teams, sophisticated marketing campaigns, advanced technology, and brick-and-mortar infrastructure designed to comply with the newly minted regulatory framework.

A Rigorous Timeline for Liquidation and Asset Recovery

The government established a strict operational schedule to wind down the multi-billion-reais industry. Starting immediately on Friday, September 25, new financial deposits into betting accounts were barred. Bettors have until 23:59 on Monday, October 5—the day following the first round of voting—to voluntarily withdraw their remaining balances from the platforms.

Beginning Tuesday, October 6, all authorized betting sites and applications will be systematically forced offline. Between October 7 and 8, the operating companies must transmit detailed financial data to partner banking institutions, itemizing remaining balances by individual CPF numbers. Banks will then manage direct refunds to users between October 9 and 14.

To plug any potential leak in consumer recovery, the Caixa Econômica Federal stands ready to step in after October 14 to handle any unresolved disbursements if administrative roadblocks prevent commercial banks from completing the refunds. Furthermore, the Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU) will pursue the outright expropriation of accounts tied to illegal operators, funneling those seized assets directly into public security initiatives.

Political Timing and the Socioeconomic Toll

The timing of the total prohibition carries unmistakable political weight. Positioned just over a week before the October 4 election, the initiative aligns with internal polling from the Secretaria de Comunicação Social (Secom).

The administration’s offensive addresses mounting alarm over household indebtedness. Financial monitoring from the Comitê Nacional de Secretários de Fazenda and the Centro Internacional Celso Furtado de Políticas para o Desenvolvimento revealed that Brazilian families absorbed R$ 62,5 bilhões in losses through sports betting alone in 2025. Over that same period, digital platforms handled an astonishing R$ 350,97 bilhões in transactions processed via Pix.

This prohibition forms the cornerstone of a broader electoral package. Alongside the betting ban, the administration unveiled the Desenrola 3.0 program at a cost of R$ 15 bilhões, aimed directly at cushioning consumer debt and reshaping the economic landscape of working-class families ahead of the ballot box.

Industry Backlash and the Looming Legal Battle

The gaming sector reacted with immediate hostility, framing the sudden reversal as an unprecedented blow to commercial stability in South America’s largest economy. Industry representatives argue that the abrupt termination of a legal market will achieve the opposite of its stated intent.

Photo: diariodepernambuco.com.br

Plínio Lemos Jorge, president of the Associação Nacional de Jogos e Loterias (ANJL), condemned the decree in an official statement, warning that the move “will throw more than 30 milhões de apostadores into the hands of thousands of illegal sites.” The ANJL confirmed that its members are preparing immediate legal challenges to overturn the provisional measure.

Photo: estadao.com.br

And the request for compensation would cover not only the R$ 30 milhões, but also damages for material losses, based on all investments made by the sector in the country, and moral damages,” stated Plínio Lemos Jorge.

Carlos Lima, president of the Instituto Brasileiro de Jogo Responsável (IBJR), echoed these concerns, emphasizing that a total or partial prohibition shatters legal certainty for international and domestic investors who deployed capital in good faith following the 2023 regulatory framework. With billions in licensing capital retained by Brasília, thousands of industry jobs in jeopardy, and legal briefs being drafted for the courts, the final chapter of Brazil’s regulated betting experiment is bound to unfold in the judiciary.

What are your thoughts on the government’s decision to ban betting operations and retain the licensing fees? Share your perspective in the comments below.