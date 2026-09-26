PBS SoCal names winners of 27th annual Fine Cut festival of films

Daniel Simon Zhang of USC, Mia Hagerty of USC, and John Angelo Serrano of the California College of the Arts captured top honors at PBS SoCal’s 27th annual Fine Cut Festival of Films. Revealed during a Tuesday screening at Eagle Rock’s Vidiots, the student filmmakers shared prize packages valued at more than $55,000.

Inside the 27th Annual Fine Cut Festival Awards at Vidiots

Students in Southern California came together on Tuesday evening inside the Eagle Theater at Vidiots in Eagle Rock. PBS SoCal hosted its 27th annual Fine Cut Festival of Films awards ceremony, spotlighting emerging talent from universities across the region. This year’s competition drew intense interest, pulling in more than 430 film submissions representing 53 different schools.

Here is why that matters: Fine Cut stands as PBS SoCal’s longest-running series, originating back in 1996 when it launched with participation from just four local campuses. Over nearly three decades, the incubator has evolved into a vital launchpad for notable industry names like Ryan Coogler, Ben Proudfoot, Patricia Cordosa, and Rashida Jones. Supported by the Bridges-Larson Foundation—initially created by screenwriter, producer, and actor Jack Larson, famed for playing reporter Jimmy Olsen in the 1950s television version of “Superman”—the festival continues to bridge the gap between academic creation and public broadcast.

Variety’s executive editor of television, Michael Schneider, and senior entertainment writer, Angelique Jackson, hosted the high-profile event for the fifth year. Winning creators walked away with combined prize packages exceeding $55,000, designed to fuel their ongoing cinematic endeavors.

Category Winners and Top Honors

The competition awarded top accolades across several distinct filmmaking disciplines, highlighting diverse storytelling formats ranging from tight narratives to sprawling documentaries and complex animations.

Daniel Simon Zhang, representing the University of Southern California (USC), secured the top spot in the narrative category with his film “Stop When Your Ancestors Say So.” In the documentary track, fellow USC student Mia Hagerty claimed victory with “A Good Death.” Meanwhile, John Angelo Serrano of the California College of the Arts took home the animation prize for “Bigger Picture.”

The evening’s most prestigious distinction—the Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award—went to Sam Markson from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) for his project titled “Jewish Moms Scare the Crap Out of Me.”

To break down the core victors:

Category Filmmaker Institution Winning Film Narrative Daniel Simon Zhang USC “Stop When Your Ancestors Say So” Documentary Mia Hagerty USC “A Good Death” Animation John Angelo Serrano California College of the Arts “Bigger Picture” Jack Larson Award Sam Markson CSUN “Jewish Moms Scare the Crap Out of Me”

Prizes, Industry Support, and Mentorship Pathways

Recognition at Fine Cut translates into tangible production assets. Among the awarded incentives, winners collected a $2,500 direct grant provided by First Entertainment Credit Union. Industry partners contributed professional software, production resources, and essential filmmaking rental equipment to help recipients mount their next projects.

PBS SoCal senior director of production Angela Boisvert emphasized the broader mission behind the annual showcase. Fine Cut gives students the opportunity to showcase their diverse voice and creativity to a wide audience, she noted, expressing hope that the provided resources pave clear avenues for students to continue their filmmaking journeys.

The institutional backing extends well beyond a single night of awards. A rigorous panel of industry judges evaluated this year’s entries, including animator, writer, and director Sofia Alexander (“Onyx Equinox”), character designer Asia Vigil Ellington (“Primos”), cinematographer Jonathan Furmanski (“The ‘Burbs”), director and producer Yu Gu (“A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem”), producer Jennifer Kobzik (“Social Studies”), director Linda Mendoza (“Black-ish”), director Bethany Rooney (“Criminal Minds”), storyboard artist Victor Sampaio (Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”), and director Jesús Salvador Treviño (“Star Trek: Voyager”).

But there is more to the program than a trophy ceremony. Fine Cut is sustaining its educational momentum by hosting an annual mentoring workshop for California students at Radford Studio Center. During this session, professional producers, directors, writers, and animators gather on-site to mentor participating students directly within their preferred creative tracks.

Broadcast Schedule and Where to Watch

For audiences eager to view the selected works, distribution is already underway across multiple platforms. Winning and selected short films began broadcasting on PBS SoCal earlier this week, with many titles simultaneously accessible for streaming directly via the network’s official website.

Photo: variety.com

The broadcast rollout is organized into weekly themed blocks airing on Thursday nights:

The initial slate featured works like Jacob Gambina’s “The Successor” (CSUN) and Helen Benavidez’s “Dog Brain” (CSUF). Upcoming programming blocks scheduled for October feature student shorts including Eduardo Maia’s “Talk Straight Duda” (USC), Yunqing “Sally” Pan’s “Seagull Coffee” (CalArts), Shane Hernandez’s “The Unlucky Rabbit” (LMU), and Angela Suh-Young Kim’s “Screenagers” (UCLA).

As these emerging artists transition from campus soundstages to public television screens, programs like Fine Cut ensure that independent regional cinema retains a vital, well-resourced pipeline into the broader entertainment ecosystem.

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