Iran Proposes Seven-Day Truce as Trump Doubts Immediate Deal

Iran has proposed a seven-day plan to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, prompting ongoing indirect talks mediated by Qatar.

Tehran’s Seven-Day Truce Proposal and Nuclear Talks

The Islamic Republic is maintaining its proposal for a seven-day window to stop hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and launch comprehensive discussions regarding the nation’s nuclear program. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reaching an agreement before the midterm elections sarebbe preferibile —though Donald Trump has expressed the belief that Tehran will sign a deal only after the midterms.

Araghchi explained that under the proposed terms, all fighting—including operations in Lebanon—would cease within the seven-day period, alongside the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the lifting of oil sanctions, and the removal of the naval blockade. At the conclusion of the seventh day, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, paving the way for immediate global nuclear negotiations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized during an interview with Fox News that his government does not want the conflict to continue, stating that it is up to America to decide whether to end it.

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Washington Weighs the Timeline Amid Stalled Mediation

While US officials acknowledge that positive and constructive discussions are taking place through intermediaries, the administration remains reluctant to rush an agreement. The latest proposal surfaced as American negotiators attempted to revive diplomacy on the sidelines of the UN Assembly. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that a three-hour meeting between US and Iranian officials, mediated by Qatar, yielded no immediate breakthrough.

US and Iran Hold Indirect Talks Over Strait of Hormuz and End of War

A US official familiar with the discussions confirmed the ongoing indirect dialogue, while diplomatic representatives indicated that additional meetings via intermediaries are expected in the coming days. The current initiative mirrors aspects of a June memorandum of understanding, though officials note the new framework is designed to move at a much faster pace than the previously envisioned 60-day roadmap.

The Beijing Factor and Pressure on Chinese Leadership

The diplomatic maneuvering coincides with high-level talks between Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the American administration directly targeted Beijing’s backing of Tehran. China’s economic, intelligence, and military assistance has historically complicated US efforts to isolate the regime. US Ambassador to China David Purdue noted that Washington made it clear weeks ago that any direct or indirect aid—whether in the form of information, components, or military equipment—is wholly unacceptable, adding that recent evidence suggests Beijing has removed certain items following these warnings.

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