Evan Gershkovich Reveals Elaborate FSB Sting Operation that Led to His 2023 Arrest in Russia

In 2023, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg during what he describes as an elaborate sting operation orchestrated by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Gershkovich, then 31, became the first U.S. journalist detained on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War, a case that culminated in a 16-year prison sentence before his release in an East-West prisoner swap in August 2024.

Inside the Yekaterinburg Steakhouse Trap

Writing in an extract from his upcoming book, This Cursed Beautiful Land, published by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, Gershkovich details the events leading up to his detention. While reporting on Russian military production, he arranged two meetings with a union boss representing a factory in Yekaterinburg, a major defense-industry hub.

During their second encounter at a local steakhouse, the source produced papers containing hand-copied tables of figures, claiming they related to tank manufacturing. As Gershkovich began taking notes, he heard marching footsteps and looked up to find masked men approaching their table.

"A pang of guilt ripped through me: Had I compromised a source? But panic immediately replaced that thought. Instinct took over, my hands moving to hide the papers in the gap between the bench and the wall," Gershkovich wrote.

"The men quickly descended on us. An arm was yanking my neck, pulling me off the couch… Someone shouted: ‘You are under arrest by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.’"

Shattering the Unspoken Rule of Reporting

Gershkovich noted that prior to the trip, he and his editors had discussed the inherent risks of reporting inside Russia. They specifically agreed that the source should not bring documents to the meeting, and that Gershkovich must refuse them if any were offered. However, when the encounter took place, the source thrust the paperwork directly into his hands.

Photo: jpost.com

Despite covering previous arrests of Americans in Russia, as well as the systematic targeting and killings of Russian journalists, Gershkovich believed an unspoken rule protected foreign correspondents. While expulsions were common, direct arrest on espionage charges was considered outside normal bounds.

A Hood, a Van, and Violent Interrogation

Following the raid, he was handcuffed, fitted with a black sack over his head, and hauled into a van. Inside the vehicle, he was placed in a chokehold and punched in the abdomen during initial questioning.

The Siberian Backup Plan and the Kremlin

According to Gershkovich, post-release evidence indicated the FSB maintained a backup plan to arrest him on a separate reporting trip to Siberia if the Yekaterinburg operation had failed. He believes the two meetings were engineered specifically to build a fabrication for President Vladimir Putin, securing official approval for his detention at the second gathering.

Photo: usnews.com

"Putin, it seems to me, fully bought into this narrative," Gershkovich wrote.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a February 2024 interview with U.S. television host Tucker Carlson, Putin asserted that Gershkovich had been "caught red-handed" collecting confidential data.

Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal, and the United States government have consistently and strongly denied all allegations of espionage.