Helsinki Plastic Surgery Center Shut Down After Influencer’s Death and Failed Inspection

Social media influencer Olivia Oras died on September 3, at the age of 27, after losing consciousness during a local anesthesia procedure prior to a scheduled cosmetic surgery at the Plastic Surgery Center in Helsinki. The tragic incident has triggered an intense regulatory crackdown, culminating in health authorities suspending operations at the clinic’s Aleksanterinkatu location due to severe safety and hygiene deficiencies.

Regulatory Crackdown Reveals Severe Lapses at Helsinki Clinic

During a surprise inspection lasting nearly eight hours on the premises—shared by Plastic Surgery Center Helsinki Oy and Plastic Surgery Center Tampere Oy—inspectors uncovered alarming structural and operational failures.

Photographic evidence compiled in LVV inspection documents reveals profound shortcomings in emergency equipment, hygiene protocols, and medical safety. Most notably, inspectors documented that emergency medications were stored inside safety glasses cases. The regulatory authority concluded that daily processes regarding drug administration, equipment maintenance, and infection control were largely unclear and deficient.

Managing Director Svedjeholm’s Contested Defense and Delayed Arrival

Karl Johan Svedjeholm, the managing director and responsible physician of the Plastic Surgery Center, faced heavy scrutiny not only for the clinical conditions but also for his conduct during the regulatory visit. According to the LVV inspection report, the surprise audit began at approximately 10:30 a.m. When an LVV senior inspector contacted Svedjeholm to request his presence, he initially promised to arrive by 1:00 p.m. but failed to appear.

Photo: mtvuutiset.fi

Svedjeholm ultimately arrived nearly three hours behind schedule at 3:45 p.m., only after the primary inspection findings had already been documented and upon learning that the agency was preparing an immediate oral suspension order. During the audit, Svedjeholm largely denied any negligence concerning patient, equipment, pharmaceutical, and data security, attributing the deficiencies instead to the actions of other staff members or claiming a lack of personal oversight.

Svedjeholm argued that he could not be constantly on-site to verify daily operational compliance, pointing to issues such as careless handling of paper patient records by employees. LVV officials evaluated Svedjeholm’s explanations as mostly implausible. The agency also noted that the responsible physician showed outright recklessness by ignoring manufacturer instructions regarding the reuse of single-use components in liposuction equipment.

Criminal Investigation Advances as Police Begin Interrogations

While administrative penalties mount against the clinic, the legal ramifications are escalating. The Helsinki Police Department has officially launched formal interrogations as part of its ongoing preliminary investigation into the matter, treating the case under the penal heading of aggravated manslaughter. Police have previously confirmed that one or more individuals belonging to the medical profession are suspected in connection with Oras’s death.

Amid the growing legal pressure, parents of the late influencer have publicly asserted their determination to pursue accountability, stating, “We will turn every stone and branch.” Svedjeholm has not publicly commented on the ongoing criminal inquiry or the administrative suspension of the clinic’s health services.

As the multi-agency investigation continues to examine the precise chain of events leading up to September 3, the case casts a harsh spotlight on regulatory oversight within private cosmetic surgery clinics in Finland. What systemic safeguards do you believe are necessary to better protect patients in outpatient medical settings?