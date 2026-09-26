Select Water Solutions Announces Acquisition of Pilot Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) announced its quarterly operational updates during a conference call hosted by executive leadership on September 25, 2026. The acquisition of Pilot Water Solutions anchors the company’s ongoing expansion within sustainable water management and infrastructure services for the energy sector.

The Bottom Line

Asset Consolidation: The Pilot Water Solutions acquisition expands Select Water Solutions’ operational footprint in core infrastructure markets.

The Pilot Water Solutions acquisition expands Select Water Solutions’ operational footprint in core infrastructure markets. Sustainability Performance: The company reported treating or recycling 23.3 billion gallons of water in 2025, marking a 16% year-over-year increase.

The company reported treating or recycling 23.3 billion gallons of water in 2025, marking a 16% year-over-year increase. Credit Facility Metrics: Select exceeded its sustainability-linked credit facility targets for recycled water volumes by 17% and employee safety performance by 51%.

Evaluating the Pilot Water Solutions Integration

When leadership convened investors on September 25, 2026, the central focus centered on the operational integration of Pilot Water Solutions. Garrett Williams, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, handed the floor to a C-suite roster including John Schmitz, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO; Chris George, CFO; Michael Skarke, Chief Commercial Officer; and Mike Lyons, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.

Chairman and CEO John Schmitz noted that the company’s broader operational growth relies on balancing economic return with environmental stewardship. This transaction follows a series of strategic maneuvers from the preceding fiscal year, which included bolt-on acquisitions, a strategic asset swap, and infrastructure developments like Texas’s first produced water lithium extraction facility.

Sustainability Metrics and Capital Structure Synergies

Here is the math behind the firm’s financing structure. According to the company’s 2025 Sustainability Report, Select treated or recycled 554 million barrels (23.3 billion gallons) of produced water across its operations, representing a 16% expansion compared to 2024 performance. Furthermore, recycled water volumes as a percentage of total water volumes sold climbed to 78%, up from 61% the prior year.

These operating metrics directly influence corporate borrowing costs. Select meaningfully outperformed the annual threshold and target levels embedded within its sustainability-linked credit facility. Specifically, the company exceeded its produced water recycling targets via fixed facilities by 17% and improved its Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) safety performance by 51% above the required threshold. These achievements resulted in a favorable cost of capital adjustments alongside strategic financing partners.

Operational Metric 2024 Performance 2025 Performance YoY Change Produced Water Recycled (Gallons) ~20.1 Billion* 23.3 Billion +16% Recycled Share of Total Water Sold 61% 78% +17.0 Percentage Points Combined Scope 1 & 2 GHG Emissions Baseline Reduced -7%

*Calculated from reported 2025 baseline figures.

Infrastructure Investments and Emissions Reductions

Beyond water volumes, the company’s capital expenditure strategy targets tangible carbon footprint reductions. Select lowered its combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 7% year-over-year during 2025. This reduction was supported by continuous capital allocation toward pipeline infrastructure development, fleet replacements, and Tier-4 equipment upgrades.

As management handles the post-acquisition integration phase following the September 2026 announcement, the firm continues to prioritize long-term contracts for additional facility development. By institutionalizing pipeline networks over truck transport, Select aims to structurally lower operating expenses while insulating its margins from localized cost pressures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.