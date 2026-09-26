Florida Rental Law Targets Luxury Home Schemes

Starting October 1, 2026, Florida renters who secure a home using fake identification, altered bank statements, or doctored pay stubs will face a third-degree felony under a newly enacted state law designed to curb escalating rental fraud schemes. House Bill 1293 establishes the specific criminal offense of “fraudulent entry of a residential dwelling unit” and provides landlords with an expedited, non-curable seven-day notice to terminate leases obtained through deception.

Closing the Loophole on Counterfeit Credentials

Under Florida Statute §817.537, lawmakers created a clear criminal framework targeting individuals who knowingly and willfully enter into and take possession of a residential dwelling through material misrepresentations of identity or counterfeit documentation.

The legislation explicitly covers forged driver’s licenses, fictitious state identification cards, manipulated bank statements, and falsified pay stubs. It also applies directly to cases involving identity theft, where an applicant impersonates another person to execute a rental agreement. Crucially, the statute separates routine clerical errors or minor application inconsistencies from deliberate, malicious fraud. A tenant who simply falls behind on rent after legitimately qualifying for a lease does not fall within the scope of this criminal statute.

A Direct Response to High-End Rental Schemes

The legislative push gained critical momentum amid high-profile cases highlighting the vulnerabilities within Florida’s rental market. In Palm Beach County, investigators pursued a Wellington woman in an extensive rental-fraud scheme spanning two decades. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Turia Grantlin was arrested in April and charged with organized fraud and worthless checks after allegedly using fake identities, counterfeit credit reports, and altered financial documents to secure luxury homes without paying rent.

Investigators alleged Grantlin cycled through nearly 26 eviction cases dating back to 2005. In one particular property on Meadow Wood Drive, deputies noted that submitted screenshots depicted bank accounts exceeding $23,000, while actual balances hovered under $10, leaving the homeowner facing losses exceeding $32,000. These persistent vulnerabilities exposed the limits of existing anti-squatter laws, which civil attorneys noted were difficult to deploy when an occupant had technically signed a lease agreement—even if that agreement was procured through fraud.

Expedited Lease Termination Without Bypassing Due Process

Beyond establishing criminal penalties, CS/HB 1293 reshapes Florida Statute §83.56 by classifying fraudulent entry as a non-curable lease violation. Landlords discovering that a tenancy began under false pretenses may issue a written notice demanding possession. The tenant then has exactly seven days from the delivery of the notice to vacate the property.

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This civil remedy operates independently of whether state attorneys have initiated criminal proceedings against the occupant. However, legal experts and property managers emphasize that the new framework does not grant landlords the right to bypass formal eviction channels or perform self-help lockouts. If a tenant refuses to leave after the seven-day termination window expires, property owners must still pursue formal legal possession through Florida Statute §83.59.

The Essential Role of Rigorous Tenant Screening

Industry professionals point out that while the statute provides a powerful post-discovery deterrent, it does not substitute for thorough upfront verification. Jean Taveras, broker-owner of Atlis Property Management based in Palm Beach Gardens, noted in a recent analysis that the legislation primarily benefits landlords who already practice rigorous screening methods. Those who cut corners on background checks, Taveras warned, must tighten their verification procedures to catch fraudulent applications before tenants take possession.

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The legislative journey for the measure reflected rare, unified agreement in Tallahassee. The Florida House approved the bill in a unanimous 110-0 vote, followed by a 34-0 confirmation in the Senate, before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law on June 12. As the October 1 effective date approaches, landlords, property managers, and law enforcement agencies prepare to deploy a sharper legal instrument against sophisticated rental fraud across Florida communities.