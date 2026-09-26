Diablo 4 Season 15: Week 1 Class Thoughts & Tier List Updates

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Diablo 4 Season 15: Hell’s Legacy has prompted the Maxroll Team to roll out tier list adjustments and build guide updates across every class after one week of live data analysis.

Barbarian Speedfarming and the Whirlwind Reign

To absolutely no one’s surprise, it’s another season of spinning. If you ask the average Barbarian what they’re playing, it’s more than likely Whirlwind. Having led the speedfarming hierarchy for multiple consecutive patches, it continually defies expectations by finding ways to improve over time. Snail notes that if you’re looking for something different, a lot of old favorites have received significant buffs this season, such as Hammer of the Ancients and Upheaval. Even Leapquake has made a return, although it is admittedly a shell of its former pre-expansion self. For high Tower clears, Flame Charge is taking the crown again, with players putting up fast times at the start of week two.

Druid Adjustments and Runeword Hotfixes

Season 15 brought major changes for the Druid, including nerfs to powerful sets like Storm Shepherd. The introduction of fresh runewords troubled the Druid community via another infinite damage bug, which Blizzard promptly addressed in a hotfix. Avarilyn points out that builds like Lacerate are performing well alongside high performers like Tornado, Shred, and Landslide. While the class requires tuning to reach its full potential, players can still clear endgame content with ease.

Necromancer Minions and Blood Wave Dominance

For Necromancers, it is another season of Blood Wave—or is it? MacroBioBoi reports that changes to the Rathma set have delivered a massive boost to minion builds, particularly Mage Minions. Whether players are opting for high-intensity setups like Singularity or running more relaxed minion configurations, the journey through Season 15 and experience farming has been exceptionally smooth.

Paladin Class Surprises in Endgame Content

Despite early rumblings that the Paladin is the weakest class, Snail notes that it features fast and fun builds capable of shredding endgame content in Season 15. Familiar Retribution and Thorns-based setups like Shield of Retribution and Shield Charge remain strong, while surprises such as Fist of the Heavens, Auradin, and Divine Lance have emerged. Almost any skill feels viable, making this an ideal season to revisit the class.

Rogue Meta and Poison Imbuement Performance

The Rogue remains exceptionally balanced with multiple viable builds. Avarilyn notes that Poison Penetrating Shot tops the chart, closely followed by Cold Rain of Arrows, both of which currently dominate the Tower leaderboards. Poison builds are heavily favored due to imbuement potency buffs and the new Abyssal Splinter of Hellfire. However, persistent bugs mean poison-related performance is slightly below expectations based on patch 3.2.1 notes.

Sorcerer Pyromancy and Phoenix Runeword Synergy

Sorcerers are playing with fire for another season. Northwar explains that the Pyromancy-only restriction did little to reduce overall damage output, though it made the build clunkier. The late arrival of the Phoenix Runeword saved the archetype, bringing it close to Season 13 levels where enemies evaporate instantly near a Ring of Fire. While alternative builds like Blizzard/Ice Spikes and Meteor received modest buffs and clear endgame content competently, they remain far behind Firewall in raw DPS.

Spiritborn Evolution and Rod of Kepeleke Resurgence

Spiritborn players have experienced a major shift in Season 15. Wudijo reports that the class has moved up overall while offering greater variety. Following two seasons of uncontested Counterswarm dominance, the Tzic bug has finally been resolved, accompanied by widespread buffs across skill archetypes and fixes to long-standing Spirit Hall tag issues from version 3.0. This enabled Rod of Kepeleke builds to stage a massive comeback, with Stinger climbing to S-tier. Potency skills like Payback and Razor Wings, along with thorns builds, continue to lag behind despite recent buffs.

Warlock Tower 150 Viability

Warlock builds are proving to be as strong as anticipated, if not stronger. Multiple Tower 150 builds are clearing content with significant flexibility, allowing players to easily adapt their setups for rapid speedfarming or ultra-tanky configurations.

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