La Salle Field Hockey Earns Overtime Victory Over Lock Haven

On the Friday afternoon, the La Salle field hockey team earned a 2-1 overtime victory over Lock Haven at Charlotte Smith Field. Darian DeLeo scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in the extra period, securing the Explorers’ first conference victory and improving their record to 3-5 overall.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Offensive Distribution: Olivia Nolan secured her second goal in as many games, establishing herself as a reliable scoring option inside the circle.

Olivia Nolan secured her second goal in as many games, establishing herself as a reliable scoring option inside the circle. Goalkeeping Workload: Abby Boggs recorded four saves—including three crucial stops in the third quarter—proving her value under high-pressure defensive scenarios.

Breaking Through the Low-Block Defense

The fixture at Charlotte Smith Field began as a tightly contested tactical chess match. Both midfields locked horns through a scoreless first half, with neither side able to crack the opposing low-block defensive structure. But the Explorers began generating sustained circle penetrations by utilizing quick combinations on penalty corners.

That pressure finally yielded dividends at the 35:21 mark of the third quarter. Olivia Nolan broke the deadlock by finding the back of the cage off a crisp assist from Erin Sicari. The Explorers dominated the territory battle, outshooting the Bald Eagles 26-8 overall and forcing 17 attempts directly on target.

Overtime Resilience and Penalty Corner Execution

Despite La Salle’s territorial dominance, Lock Haven refused to fold. The hosts mounted a late counter-offensive in the fourth quarter, finding a dramatic equalizer with just 48 seconds remaining in regulation. That late concession forced the Explorers into overtime for the third time this season, testing the squad’s conditioning and mental resolve.

Earning 11 penalty corners throughout the afternoon allowed the Explorers to continually stress Lock Haven’s defensive shape. In the extra period, that pressure unlocked the winning sequence. Gianna Lambert delivered the setup, and Darian DeLeo finished clinically at 73:03, securing the 2-1 decision with just three minutes left on the overtime clock.

Match Statistics: La Salle vs. Lock Haven (Sept. 25, 2026) Statistic La Salle Lock Haven Final Score 2 (OT) 1 Shots 26 8 Shots on Goal 17 Not Reported Saves 4 (Abby Boggs) Not Reported Penalty Corners 11 Not Reported Overall Record 3-5 Not Reported A10 Record 1-1 Not Reported

Immediate Turnaround on the Road

The team travels to face Rutgers on September 27, 2026, at 12:00 PM.