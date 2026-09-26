Former Boca Juniors Star Daniel Osvaldo in Intensive Care with Pleural Effusion

Former Boca Juniors and Italy forward Daniel Osvaldo was rushed to the Hospital Municipal de Llavallol in Lomas de Zamora late Thursday night, suffering from a severe right pleural effusion. The 40-year-old former striker remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under a reserved prognosis following emergency surgical intervention.

Fantasy & Market Impact Legacy & Profile Status: While retired from professional football since 2020, Osvaldo remains a prominent public figure in Argentine sports and media, drawing widespread public concern.

While retired from professional football since 2020, Osvaldo remains a prominent public figure in Argentine sports and media, drawing widespread public concern. Artistic Commitments Halted: The medical emergency has forced an immediate suspension of upcoming live music performances with his rock band, Barrio Viejo.

The medical emergency has forced an immediate suspension of upcoming live music performances with his rock band, Barrio Viejo. Health & Support Networks: Close family members, notably his sister, remain at his bedside as medical teams manage his critical pulmonary recovery.

The alarming health update regarding the former striker was first revealed publicly on the television program LAM, where panelist Pepe Ochoa detailed the circumstances surrounding the emergency admission. Osvaldo had been suffering from acute physical distress for several days at his home in Banfield before contacting his sister for help late Thursday evening. Upon arrival at the Hospital Municipal de Llavallol, medical evaluations confirmed a dangerous accumulation of fluid and pus affecting his respiratory system, necessitating immediate surgical procedures to stabilize the right lung. https://x.com/AmericaTV/status/2103628712180617350 According to broadcast reports from LAM corroborated by coverage across Diario de Cuyo and La 100, the surgical intervention involved resecting two centimeters of tissue from each lung to manage the severe infection. The clinical team admitted the 40-year-old directly to the ICU, where his current diagnostic outlook is kept strictly guarded. Family presence at the medical facility has been tightly restricted, with his sister acting as his primary immediate support during this critical phase.

From Serie A Pitch to Rock Stage: Career Overview Before transitioning entirely into music as the frontman and guitarist of Barrio Viejo, Osvaldo built an extensive career across elite European and South American leagues. Emerging through the youth ranks in Buenos Aires and making his professional debut with Huracán, the forward crossed the Atlantic in 2006 to establish himself in Italian football. Over subsequent seasons, he featured for clubs including Atalanta, Lecce, Fiorentina, Bologna, Roma, and Juventus, capturing a Serie A title with the latter during the 2013-14 campaign. Photo: la100.cienradios.com His nomadic club career also included productive stints in Spain with Espanyol, where he netted during the 2010-11 La Liga season, as well as spells with Southampton in the English Premier League and Porto in Portugal. Domestically in Argentina, Osvaldo fulfilled a childhood dream by joining Boca Juniors in 2015, securing both the Argentine Primera División and the Copa Argentina before concluding his playing days at Banfield in 2020. Internationally, he chose to represent Italy, earning 14 caps and scoring four goals for the Azzurri senior national team.

Medical Status and Professional Context Metric / Detail Recorded Information Patient Age 40 Years Old Medical Facility Hospital Municipal de Llavallol (Lomas de Zamora) Primary Diagnosis Severe Right Pleural Effusion (Pulmonary Infection) Current Unit Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – Reserved Prognosis Notable Former Clubs Boca Juniors, Roma, Juventus, Espanyol, Fiorentina In recent years, Osvaldo maintained a prominent public profile through his musical endeavors and candid public disclosures regarding his personal battles with depression and addiction. Having pursued psychiatric treatments openly since 2024, his sudden hospitalization has united fans and former colleagues in wishing him a full recovery as he faces this critical health challenge. Photo: diariodecuyo.com.ar