Nokia 1100 sells as a retro collectible on online marketplaces

The Nokia 1100 is reclaiming cultural relevance in September 2026 as a retro collectible, selling for up to 93 dollars on platforms like eBay and Mercado Libre. While consumer nostalgia drives interest back toward foundational mobile hardware, its former industry rival BlackBerry has completed a different evolution, abandoning consumer smartphones entirely to focus on automotive software and secure communications.

The Retro Resurgence of the Nokia 1100

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Released originally in 2003, the Nokia 1100 holds the Guinness World Records title for the best-selling mobile phone of all time with roughly 250 million units sold. Today, buyers use online marketplaces to locate functional models featuring the iconic BL-5C removable 850 mAh battery, which offered up to 400 hours of standby time. This secondhand market activity follows the September 2026 introduction of HMD Global’s Nokia 300 Charge, a modern basic phone designed with a 3,700 mAh battery and reverse charging capabilities.

Prices for original Nokia 1100 units vary widely based on condition and regional availability. Used units on eBay and Mercado Libre start around 27 dollars and climb to 93 dollars, while Facebook Marketplace listings often hover near 23 dollars. In Mexico, collectors have paid up to 1,600 pesos for specific color variants featuring black, blue, red, or yellow contours.

BlackBerry Shifts Focus to Automotive Operating Systems

While classic hardware thrives among enthusiasts, BlackBerry operates entirely as a software firm after shutting down legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and BlackBerry 10 on January 4, 2022. The company divides its current operations into two main business units: QNX for embedded automotive systems and Secure Communications for government and enterprise clients. According to company data, the QNX operating system is currently deployed in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide through partnerships with semiconductor firms like Arm, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA.

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BlackBerry reported total revenues of 152.9 million dollars for the first fiscal quarter of 2027, an increase from 121.7 million dollars during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Net GAAP income reached 8.5 million dollars. Within that revenue, the QNX division contributed 72.3 million dollars with an adjusted gross margin of 86 percent, up from 81 percent a year prior.

Enterprise Security and Future Financial Projections

The Secure Communications division brought in 73.6 million dollars in the first fiscal quarter of 2027, rising from 59.5 million dollars the previous year. This segment relies on tools like SecuSUITE for encrypted calls, BlackBerry UEM for device management, and AtHoc for critical event coordination. Approximately 80 percent of this division’s revenue represents stable recurring business, while the remaining 20 percent stems from larger, fluctuating government contracts.

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Driven by software growth across automotive and secure messaging sectors, BlackBerry raised its fiscal year 2027 outlook. The enterprise now projects total annual revenues between 594 million and 621 million dollars, with QNX expected to generate up to 312 million dollars of that total.