Tasia Fortune Death: Jackson Police Arrest Three After Homicide Ruling

Police in Jackson, Mississippi, revealed in court that 29-year-old mother Tasia Fortune was already dead before her body was staged and left hanging from a tree at an abandoned home in August, as authorities confirmed a homicide investigation and secured multiple arrests in the case.

The discovery of Tasia Fortune’s body hanging from a tree on the grounds of an abandoned Jackson property in August immediately struck a deep nerve in the community. Given Mississippi’s historic legacy of racial violence and lynchings, the grim scene sparked widespread fear, intense public speculation, and urgent demands from residents for official information.

Investigators ultimately disclosed in court that Fortune was already deceased before the scene was staged and placed hanging in a tree. While a detective testified that authorities believe the killing stemmed from a dispute linked to drugs, officials have not yet disclosed her exact medical cause of death or explained the specific mechanics behind how the scene was manipulated.

Police Arrests and Court Proceedings in Jackson

The investigation has yielded three arrests. Jarques Ratliff, 51, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty. He continues to be held in custody without bond.

Jackson Police Chief Promises More Arrests in Tasia Fortune Hanging Death Investigation

Authorities also arrested Earnest Lloyd Jr., 25, in connection with the case. A third suspect, 45-year-old Eric Clark, turned himself in to law enforcement and faced a murder charge ahead of a scheduled court appearance.

Throughout the weeks of public anxiety, Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney maintained that investigators held a steady position regarding the physical evidence recovered from the site, telling reporters that Fortune was found in a hanging position while confirming that the medical examiner had officially classified the death as a homicide.

Arrest made over the death of black woman found hanged from tree

Family Grief and Calls for Accountability

Christy Spivey, Fortune’s mother, shared the devastating details told to her by the coroner, who made it clear that investigators were not treating this as an actual hanging. Speaking to reporters outside the Jackson Police Department while wearing a shirt bearing the words Justice for Tasia Fortune, Spivey emphasized that her daughter leaves behind four young children, ages 7, 5, 4, and 1.

Christy Spivey stated that while speaking to reporters outside the Jackson Police Department on Friday, she described how she knows her daughter fought for her life until the very end.

Spivey also cautioned against a rush to judgment that might harm innocent people, expressing hope that law enforcement builds its case exclusively on the right suspects. My family is not the only family that this is affecting, Spivey told reporters, adding, I feel for them as well. The only difference is that mine can never come back.

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Broader Scrutiny Over Hanging Deaths Nationwide

The case in Jackson mirrors a broader pattern of heightened national concern surrounding suspicious deaths involving Black individuals found in hanging positions. Lawmakers across the United States have increasingly pressed federal authorities to examine these incidents more closely.

Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, recently cited at least 10 documented incidents in a congressional letter backed by more than 50 signatures from fellow lawmakers, calling on the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate all hanging deaths of black people in the country.