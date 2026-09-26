Wyoming High School Football Week 4 Scores and Schedule 2026

As the 2026 Wyoming high school football season reaches its critical one-month mark, Week 4 brings a massive slate of ranked showdowns, conference openers, and intense rivalry games across the state. This week's schedule features crucial contests in every class, highlighted by Class 3A's conference slate finally kicking off on Thursday, September 24, through Saturday, September 26.

The weekend’s action is packed with high-stakes meetings among top-tier programs. In Class 4A, attention centers heavily on Casper as co-number-ones Sheridan and Natrona County clash on Friday night, while Cheyenne hosts the annual Capital City Bowl between No. 3 Central and fourth-ranked East. Meanwhile, Class 3A features an undefeated battle of the Broncs as No. 3 Jackson travels to take on second-ranked Cody.

Top Class 4A and 3A Showdowns

Friday night’s Class 4A schedule delivered high drama across the gridiron. In an overtime thriller, fourth-ranked Cheyenne East edged out No. 3 Cheyenne Central 27-24 to claim the Capital City Bowl. Elsewhere in Class 4A, Thunder Basin defeated No. 5 Laramie 21-7, Campbell County secured a dominant 54-0 win over Cheyenne South, and Kelly Walsh topped Rock Springs 21-6. In the marquee matchup of the classification, #1 Natrona County handed #1 Sheridan a decisive 31-0 defeat in Casper, as reported by Sheridan Media.

Class 3A officially launched its conference action this week with some explosive offensive performances. Top-ranked Star Valley rolled past Powell 48-7 behind a stellar first-half showing where quarterback Hilton threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns. In another heavyweight conference battle, second-ranked Cody outscored No. 3 Jackson 70-41. Other 3A conference matchups saw Riverton build a commanding lead over Worland, Lander ahead of Buffalo, Douglas leading Rawlins, and Green River holding an edge over fourth-ranked Evanston.

Lower Class Battles and Regional Results

Class 2A action also delivered intense competition, with second-ranked Mountain View defeating Kemmerer 42-14 in a conference game. Top-ranked Big Horn led Moorcroft 42-0 late in the contest, while Wheatland defeated Tongue River 35-6. A tight battle unfolded between No. 4 Pinedale and No. 3 Cokeville, locked at 7-7 in the second quarter, alongside competitive first-half margins for Thermopolis over Lovell, Burns over Glenrock, and Torrington over Newcastle.

Photo: highschoolfootballamerica.com

In Class 1A 9-man competition, top-ranked Rocky Mountain cruised past Wind River 49-6 on Thursday with rushing touchdowns coming from five different players. Second-ranked Pine Bluffs capitalized on five turnovers to defeat Lingle-Ft. Laramie 63-0. Saratoga shut out Big Piney 40-0, and Greybull defeated Wyoming Indian 66-6. In 1A 6-man action, No. 3 Encampment topped Dubois 67-12, while Riverside picked up a 53-19 non-varsity win over the Kelly Walsh JV squad. Out-of-state competition saw Aspen, Colorado edge 2A Lyman 27-24.

Saturday Schedule and What Lies Ahead

The Week 4 slate concludes on Saturday, September 26, with several key 6-man conference matchups. Second-ranked Little Snake River travels to Casper to face No. 4 Casper Christian at NCHS in a 1 p.m. kickoff. Other Saturday afternoon and evening games feature Farson-Eden at H.E.M., Hulett at Ten Sleep, and Guernsey-Sunrise visiting Midwest, while Lusk holds an open date in 1A 9-man.

Photo: trib.com

As teams finish out their Week 4 battles and digest the changing conference standings, programs will quickly turn their focus toward the middle stretch of the fall campaign. Be sure to share your thoughts on these Week 4 results and join the conversation in the comments below.