Bitcoin Reaches $105,000 Technical Target After Decisive Break of Descending Trendline

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Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has triggered a major structural shift by breaking a twelve-month bearish trendline and clearing the critical $82,000 threshold.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

Structural Inversion: Bitcoin successfully retested the former $82,000 resistance level as new support following a twelve-month consolidation phase.

Bitcoin successfully retested the former $82,000 resistance level as new support following a twelve-month consolidation phase. Institutional Velocity: Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are pulling in capital at a rate exceeding a billion dollars daily, providing structural liquidity.

Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are pulling in capital at a rate exceeding a billion dollars daily, providing structural liquidity. Geometric Target: Projecting the $59,000 to $82,000 trading range upward points to a measured technical objective of $105,000.

Decoding the Two-Year Macro Cycle

Market architecture often rhymes across distinct temporal intervals. Historical price action reveals a repeating pattern of summer market bottoms, observed in 2022, 2024, and confirmed by local lows in July 2026. This cyclical regularity underpins a broader two-year bullish framework.

The technical validation of this macro shift lies in the decisive break of the descending trendline. Connecting the 2025 highs with the secondary peaks of May 2026, this dynamic resistance held firm for twelve consecutive months. Surpassing a year-long barrier on expanding volume confirms that higher-degree market forces have seized directional control.

Here is the breakdown of the current technical parameters guiding the asset’s trajectory:

Metric / Level Value / Range Market Significance Consolidation Range $59,000 – $82,000 Multi-month accumulation base prior to structural breakout Key Resistance/Support Pivot $82,000 Former 2025 support turned resistance, now successfully retested as support Projected Technical Target $105,000 Geometric projection derived from the width of the previous trading range Daily ETF Inflows > il miliardo di dollari Institutional liquidity engine driving sustained upward pressure

The $82,000 Pivot and Geometric Projections

Price action does not move in a vacuum. Throughout 2025, the $82,000 zone served as a reliable cushion during macro drawdowns. Once breached to the downside, that same zone flipped into a formidable ceiling during the extended consolidation between $59,000 and $82,000.

The recent breakout above $82,000 was followed by a textbook retest. The asset’s price tagged the level with high precision before rebounding sharply, confirming that market participants recognize the new polarity of the range.

By taking the exact vertical amplitude of the $59,000 to $82,000 accumulation channel and transposing it upward from the breakout point, quantitative models generate a specific target. This geometric projection places Bitcoin’s next major theoretical destination in the $105,000 area, comfortably above the psychological six-figure threshold.

Timing the Next Leg Up: Q4 Windows and Institutional Fuel

Timing matters as much as price in institutional portfolio management. By measuring the temporal distance between the October 2025 peak and the January 2026 secondary high, analysts can project forward from the structural breakout point to estimate arrival windows.

These cyclical proportions suggest that Bitcoin could test the $105,000 target zone around the holiday season of 2026. Supporting this projection are fundamental capital flows rather than speculative froth. Spot ETF inflows crossing the miliardo di dollari daily mark provide the baseline liquidity required to sustain multi-week trends against macroeconomic headwinds.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.