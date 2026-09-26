Agoda Reveal 2026 Return Visitor Rankings: Tokyo Now Asia’s Most Revisited

Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking in late September 2026, revealing that Tokyo has overtaken Bangkok to claim the top spot as Asia’s most revisited destination.

Tokyo Overtakes Bangkok in Agoda’s Repeat Visitor Rankings

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Travelers are increasingly building enduring relationships with their favorite cities rather than treating holidays as one-off experiences. According to Agoda’s booking data for the first half of 2026, Tokyo secured the number one position due to its unique capacity to offer novel experiences with every trip. From seasonal cherry blossoms to hidden neighborhoods and a continually evolving culinary scene, Japan’s capital keeps tourists coming back multiple times within a single year.

Bangkok slipped to second place, maintaining a strong pull through its world-class dining, cultural landmarks, and wellness offerings. Meanwhile, Bali climbed to third place for the first time, buoyed by its appeal of lush landscapes, spiritual retreats, and coastal stretches. Seoul and Osaka rounded out the top five, while Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei, and Johor Bahru completed the top ten destinations across Asia.

Expanding Horizons: Fukuoka and Da Nang Gain Traction

The 2026 data underscores a broader trend of tourists exploring beyond traditional metropolitan hubs. Fukuoka entered the top ten for the first time at number eight, driven by travelers seeking out its famous ramen culture and relaxed atmosphere. In Vietnam, Da Nang climbed two spots to sixth place, supported by competitive pricing, pristine beaches, and close proximity to UNESCO World Heritage sites like Hoi An.

Photo: business-standard.com

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, noted that travelers are actively forging deeper bonds with cities that offer fresh discoveries. “Asia is home to so many destinations that are worth revisiting, and what we’re seeing is that travelers are building relationships with their favorite cities,” Smith stated. “The shift with Tokyo’s rise to number one and destinations like Fukuoka and Da Nang gaining ground show that travelers are finding new reasons to return.”

Domestic Repeat Trends Highlighted in India

Parallel data released for the Indian domestic market shows a similar appetite for repeat travel. New Delhi leads India’s repeat-visit ranking for the first half of 2026, anchored by historical landmarks such as the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb, alongside bustling markets and varied food scenes. Chennai followed in second place with its Dravidian heritage and Marina Beach, while Mumbai captured third place with its Art Deco architecture and Bollywood legacy.

Photo: travellersatlas.com

Bengaluru secured fourth place, blending its craft beer culture and green spaces with a thriving tech-driven identity, and Kochi completed the top five with its colonial heritage in Fort Kochi and access to Kerala’s backwaters. Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, explained that travelers are looking past standard holidays. “Whether it’s returning to a favorite city for its food and culture, a loved one’s wedding, a festival, or a work trip that turns into a long weekend away, repeat travel is becoming an important part of the way Indians experience the world,” Malik observed.

Top 10 Most Revisited Cities in Asia for 2026

Rank Destination Key Appeal Factors 1 Tokyo, Japan Seasonal spectacles, hidden neighborhoods, culinary scene 2 Bangkok, Thailand Wellness experiences, world-class dining, cultural landmarks 3 Bali, Indonesia Beaches, spiritual retreats, lush landscapes 6 Da Nang, Vietnam Beaches, proximity to Hoi An, value 8 Fukuoka, Japan Ramen culture, laid-back atmosphere

For travelers planning subsequent journeys, the platform’s inventory includes more than 6 million holiday properties, upwards of 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities available for single-booking combinations. As booking patterns shift toward familiarity blended with new discoveries, cities that continuously reinvent their visitor offerings are poised to capture sustained tourism loyalty.