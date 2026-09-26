Taylor Swift Releases Lyric Video for Cleveland With Travis Kelce

On September 25, 2026, Taylor Swift released a lyric video for her track “Cleveland!” from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, featuring never-before-seen home footage of her and Travis Kelce driving through his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The high-profile release highlights intimate moments from the couple alongside sharp, personal lyrics.

Inside the Cleveland Road Trip Footage

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Taylor Swift let fans directly inside her and Travis Kelce’s personal world with the premiere of the lyric video for “Cleveland!” on Friday, September 25, 2026. Both 36 years old, the couple is featured in unreleased home video footage capturing a visit to Kelce’s childhood stomping grounds in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Throughout the visual, Kelce is spotted smiling at the camera from the driver’s seat with Swift riding shotgun.

Swift herself pops up toward the end of the clip in the passenger seat of the car steered by her husband. Before that sequence, a figure is depicted wearing a white dress alongside the lyrics, “Now I’m wearing white.” However, a source clarified to Page Six that this garment is not the actual wedding dress Swift wore when she married Kelce at New York City’s Madison Square Garden back in July.

The Bottom Line The Release: Taylor Swift dropped a lyric video for “Cleveland!” on September 25, 2026, off her expanded album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

Taylor Swift dropped a lyric video for “Cleveland!” on September 25, 2026, off her expanded album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The Footage: The video includes genuine home footage of Swift and Travis Kelce driving through Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The video includes genuine home footage of Swift and Travis Kelce driving through Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The Records: Alongside “Cleveland!,” the album features “Patient Zero,” which shattered streaming records on Spotify upon release.

Decoding the Easter Eggs and Lyrics

True to form, the lyric video is packed with signature Easter eggs for devoted fans. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted roller skates worn in the video featuring precisely 13 hearts, offering a direct nod to Swift’s favorite number. The track itself serves as Swift’s most Kelce-centric anthem yet, leaning heavily into the tight end’s upbringing when she sings about “that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”

Swift doubles down on the personal tribute with lines like, “My baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights! / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.” Another particularly talked-about lyric features Swift singing, “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.” This line sparked immediate reactions across social media, drawing comparisons to her equally provocative 2025 track “Wood.”

Streaming Dominance and Record-Breaking Numbers

The rollout of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore brought massive commercial wins. Despite mixed reactions from various critics and fans to the tracks, “Patient Zero” quickly claimed the title of Spotify’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day for 2026, according to a representative for the music streaming platform. Swift also captured the crown as the most-streamed female artist in a single day this year. Alongside “Cleveland!” and “Patient Zero,” the project also introduced new tracks titled “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Photo: pagesix.com

Release Highlights and Streaming Milestones for The Encore Track Title Notable Visuals / Features Commercial Milestone “Cleveland!” Cleveland Heights home video footage, 13-heart roller skates Fan-focused lyric video release on Sept. 25, 2026 “Patient Zero” Music video featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell Spotify’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day for 2026 “Pink Clouding” Part of the four-song expansion Contributes to Swift’s 2026 streaming record “Babylon” Part of the four-song expansion Contributes to Swift’s 2026 streaming record

Bridging Personal Life and Public Spectacle

By integrating authentic home movies into her official visualizers, Swift continues to blur the line between her hyper-documented private life and her stadium-filling art. The track also features a deeply grounded sentiment, with Swift singing, “You only need to find one person in this entire world / Who doesn’t find you completely insufferable / And I have an important announcement to make / I found mine,” cementing the song as a direct dedication to her relationship with Kelce.