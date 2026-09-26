Trump Hosts Xi Jinping for White House State Dinner and Bald Eagle Gift

أمر قاض فدرالي أمريكي البيت الأبيض بإعادة منح شبكات “سي إن إن” و”إم إس ناو” ومجلة “بوليتيكو” حق الوصول للمقر الرئاسي الأمريكي على الفور. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the sudden revocation of access by President Donald Trump likely violated the First Amendment rights protecting freedom of the press.

The Legal Battle Over White House Access

The controversy erupted after President Trump issued a sudden directive barring the three media organizations from covering his official activities. The administration framed the ban as an accountability measure against what it termed “fake news,” citing reports regarding sensitive national security matters.

The affected networks swiftly filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order. Their legal teams argued that shutting out reporters based on editorial content constitutes an unconstitutional retaliation under the First Amendment.

Government attorneys asserted that access to restricted areas like the Oval Office remains an administrative privilege rather than an absolute right, giving the executive branch wide latitude to manage its press pool.

National Security Disclosures and Official Rationale

The White House press office defended the bans by accusing the outlets of disseminating verifiable falsehoods concerning national security. Officials specifically pointed to reporting on military strategy involving Iran and detailed plans regarding a secure bunker project underneath a planned East Wing reception hall.

Photo: aljazeera.net

According to administration statements submitted to the court, publishing details on these sensitive projects compromised operational security.

Diplomatic Pageantry and Grand Proposals

Even as the legal showdown over press access unfolded, the White House played host to high-profile international diplomacy. President Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a formal state dinner on the second day of the Chinese leader’s visit.

The evening combined traditional diplomatic protocol with personal touches curated by First Lady Melania Trump. Guests dined on a three-course menu blending seasonal American ingredients with subtle Asian influences, featuring yellow zucchini velvet soup, slow-cooked wild mushrooms, and crispy bacon.

Following the meal, President Trump presented his guest with a symbolic gift: a handcrafted bald eagle statue made by an American artist, designed in collaboration with the First Lady. The American leader remarked that he hoped the symbol of freedom would find a prominent home in Beijing.

A Peek Behind the Curtain

In an unusual addition to the state visit’s itinerary, President Trump invited dinner attendees on a hard-hat tour of the East Wing’s new grand ballroom, which remains under active construction.

The president urged guests to view the brightly lit, clean construction site behind a designated partition. The gesture offered visiting dignitaries an early look at the administration’s signature architectural addition meant for hosting major state events.

Event / Action Key Entities Involved Primary Context Federal Court Order Judge Timothy Kelly, DOJ, CNN, MSNow, Politico Ruling that revoking press credentials without warning likely violated First Amendment rights. State Dinner & Diplomacy President Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping, Melania Trump Official state visit featuring a three-course menu and an American bald eagle sculpture gift. White House Construction Tour President Trump, State Dinner Guests An exclusive walkthrough of the new grand ballroom construction site in the East Wing.

As the legal mandates from Judge Kelly take effect, the administration faces the immediate task of restoring building access to the barred newsrooms.

What do you think of this balance between national security confidentiality and press freedoms? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.