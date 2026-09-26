Leonardo Farkas Sues Claudia Schmitd for 107 Million Pesos in Legal Battle

El empresario Leonardo Farkas demandó por 107 millones de pesos a la panelista de farándula Claudia Schmitd por cumplimiento de contrato.

The 107 Million Peso Dispute Over September 2022 Transfers

The core of the legal battle centers on four bank deposits transferred into Claudia Schmitd’s current accounts between September 12 and September 28, 2022. According to court filings, these transactions totaling 107 million pesos were structured as a formal loan that remains unpaid. The legal action argues that the television panelist has experienced an unjustified financial enrichment at the expense of the businessman, noting that no ongoing contractual or patrimonial relationship existed between them at the time to justify the funds.

Court officers faced early procedural hurdles in notifying the defendant. Schmitd was successfully notified of the lawsuit this week, though initial service attempts at her workplace were unsuccessful because she was not found at the location.

From Close Personal Friendship to the Courtroom

The legal confrontation marks a stark collapse of a once-close personal relationship. Farkas and Schmitd shared a deep friendship for years—so close that Schmitd met her husband, John Bogdan, during one of the businessman’s birthday celebrations. However, the rapport soured dramatically over time.

Tensions spilled into the public eye in May during an appearance on the podcast “Noche de Pirañas.” During the broadcast, Schmitd claimed that Farkas never provided financial assistance to her and her husband as a loan, asserting instead that everything he gave them was a gift. She also used the platform to publicly question the origins of his fortune and accused him of attempting to purchase loyalty from people.

With the lawsuit now moving through the judicial system, the initial informal disputes between the former friends have escalated into a formal financial reckoning over the 2022 transactions.