ASTI Teachers Vote Overwhelmingly for Industrial Action and Strike Over Pay Deal

ASTI secondary teachers are set to take industrial action following an overwhelming ballot result over delays in agreeing a new public sector pay deal. Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland voted by 95% to 5% in favour of industrial action, up to and including a strike, with a turnout of 56% recorded for the vote. The dispute centers on the Government’s failure to negotiate a meaningful public service pay deal that addresses the escalating cost of living for educators, according to the union.

Up to 20,000 second-level teachers belonging to the union will launch initial industrial action starting Monday, October 5th, which involves withdrawing from selected activities such as the Croke Park Hours. This campaign will escalate toward a public-service-wide day of strike action on Wednesday, October 14th, with pickets placed on all second-level schools where members teach. Linda Kelly, ASTI general secretary, stated that the ballot outcome sends a clear message to authorities regarding the depth of feeling among staff. “Teachers’ pay has fallen significantly behind inflation,” Kelly said, adding that the cost of living continues to climb while the Government’s approach shows scant regard for daily realities.

The ballot results arrive as public sector unions accuse the administration of failing to make a meaningful offer on pay. The previous national agreement expired on June 30th, and formal talks have yet to initiate on a successor pact. Hundreds of secondary schools are expected to close on October 14th. The action also aligns with broader coordinated efforts across public services, as unions including the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, Fórsa, Siptu, Unite, and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation pursue similar resolutions.

Escalation Timeline and Coordinated Public Sector Action

The industrial unrest is expanding beyond secondary education. The INTO has confirmed its members will join the October 14th strike and is already planning a second one-day stoppage for October 21st. Meanwhile, the Teachers Union of Ireland, representing an additional 20,000 second-level educators, is concluding its own ballot, which could result in virtually all of the country’s schools closing if members endorse the action. Additional disruptions are anticipated across health, local government, and emergency services following votes by multiple trade organizations, alongside announced action by the Garda Representative Association.

The dispute originated from a breakdown in preliminary talks between authorities and union representatives seeking immediate guarantees that cost-of-living pressures would be prioritized in negotiations. The Department of Public Expenditure criticized the unions’ decision to proceed with industrial action rather than engaging in substantive talks. A department spokesperson described the escalation as deeply unfair to the general public, stating that officials remain ready and willing to engage without delay. The department maintained that meaningful progress requires both parties to participate in constructive and sustained discussions without preconditions.

Next Steps as Deadlines Approach

With the work-to-rule directive scheduled to take effect on October 5th and the coordinated strike action set for October 14th, school communities and parents face looming disruptions. The upcoming conclusion of ballots by other education unions will further determine the full scope of nationwide school closures in the weeks ahead.