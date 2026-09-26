Archbishop Fulton Sheen Beatified by the Catholic Church in St. Louis

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Archbishop Fulton Sheen, the pioneering American Catholic broadcaster who drew tens of millions of viewers to their television sets with a simple chalkboard and a cape, was formally beatified by the Roman Catholic Church in St. Louis. The ceremony marks a major step toward possible sainthood for one of the most recognizable and influential religious figures of 20th-century America.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined Catholics in celebrating Sheen’s life, with the White House noting that he is the first American-born bishop to be beatified by the Catholic Church.

Pioneering the Airwaves Long Before the Digital Age

Long before podcasts and social media gave religious figures direct access to mass audiences, Sheen became a broadcasting powerhouse. His radio program, “The Catholic Hour,” reached more than 4 million people, according to Vatican News. He later transitioned to television, where his program “Life Is Worth Living” captivated an estimated 30 million viewers.

The format of Sheen’s television broadcast was strikingly simple. Wearing his clerical robes and standing before a chalkboard, he spoke directly to viewers about faith, morality, suffering, and human dignity, weaving theology with stories and humor.

“He was the very first televangelist,” said conservative commentator Michael Knowles, noting that Sheen understood mass communication principles that remain relevant in the digital age. “He went where the people were.”

According to the White House, he secured an Emmy Award for outstanding television personality, was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and went toe-to-toe with major television stars Frank Sinatra and Milton Berle in the weekly viewership rankings.

A Papal Connection and Historic Encounters

Among the millions of viewers who encountered Sheen on television was a young boy who would eventually become the first American pope. Pope Leo XIV has recalled encountering Sheen’s evangelization while growing up. Decades later, Leo approved Sheen’s beatification in St. Louis.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle represented Pope Leo at the beatification Mass, emphasizing Sheen’s deep relationship with Christ and his extensive missionary work over his celebrity status. In an apostolic letter read during the ceremony, Leo described Sheen as an evangelist who utilized modern communications to proclaim the Gospel.

Sheen’s historical ties to the modern papacy run deep. He participated in the Second Vatican Council, where he interacted with two clerics who later became popes: Archbishop Karol Wojtyla, who became Pope John Paul II, and Father Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict XVI.

As the pontiff toured New York in 1979, an ailing and frail Sheen sought out John Paul at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and made an effort to drop to his knees before him. John Paul lifted him up and embraced him.

“You have written and spoken well of the Lord Jesus Christ,” John Paul told him, according to Vatican accounts. “You are a loyal son of the Church.”

Sheen died two months later, on Dec. 9, 1979.

Anti-Communism and Unapologetic Culture Clash

Opposition to communism was a central pillar of Sheen’s public ministry, a point emphasized by the White House as Americans marked his beatification. The presidential message described Sheen as bringing Christian teaching to a world threatened by the “titanic forces of communism.”

EWTN News In Depth | Archbishop Fulton Sheen Is Beatified | September 25, 2026

The White House also recalled Sheen’s warnings during the 1960s regarding a destructive impulse sweeping American society. In remarks highlighted by the administration, Sheen warned, “Our Nation is too full of those that are crying, ‘Down,'” before listing schools, churches, teachers, government, and police. “Can you build anything down?” he asked.

Knowles suggested that if Sheen were broadcasting today, he would likely embrace podcasts and social media with enthusiasm, but his traditional message would immediately place him at odds with parts of modern culture.

When Knowles was queried about which specific aspect—his traditional Catholic faith, his steadfast anti-communism, or his steadfast refusal to walk back either stance—would lead to the bishop being ostracized first by 2026 standards, he maintained that the three elements were completely bound together. “His absolutely unapologetic apologetics,” Knowles said, adding that Sheen’s traditional teachings on sex, marriage, and human nature would draw fierce criticism in contemporary society, though he maintained Sheen would ultimately have “the last laugh in heaven.”

A Verified Miracle and Enduring Spiritual Routine

Beyond his media footprint and public commentary, Sheen’s path to beatification rests on the Catholic Church’s formal assessment of his spiritual life and a verified miracle attributed to his intercession.

Photo: wfmd.com

His cause for sainthood opened in Peoria, Illinois, in 2002. The miracle accepted for his beatification centered on a child born in 2010 without a heartbeat or respiration. After 61 minutes, the child revived and ultimately recovered to full health, according to Vatican News. Pope Francis approved the miracle in 2019, clearing the final major hurdle for beatification.

Reflecting on Sheen’s enduring appeal, Knowles observed that the broadcaster’s success stemmed partly from his personal demeanor. “He took life seriously, he just didn’t take himself seriously,” Knowles said, noting that this balance allowed Sheen to tackle weighty philosophical subjects without becoming ponderous.

Beneath the television celebrity and public lecturing, Sheen maintained a disciplined spiritual routine, observing a daily Holy Hour before the Eucharist throughout his ministry—a practice he frequently referred to as “the hour that makes my day.”

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