UAE Bans Iranian Flights Following US Sanctions

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority announced on September 24, the complete suspension of all flights operating between UAE airports and Iran, following sweeping U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector. The measure aligns the Gulf state with similar disruptions across the Middle East as international airlines face severe regulatory penalties.

The Expanding Reach of U.S. Aviation Sanctions

The suspension marks a sharp escalation in regional transport isolation for Tehran. U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control formally activated sanctions on December 8, following an initial designation of Iran’s aviation industry late the previous month. The enforcement targets 27 Iranian airlines directly, while explicitly warning international firms that providing ground services, refueling, or routine support to these carriers risks immediate expulsion from the U.S. financial system.

U.S. Secretary of State Scott Besant stated on September 22 that operations across the globe involving all 27 targeted Iranian airlines would face total shutdown. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed that scheduled services connecting Tehran to Dubai were entirely grounded or canceled following the announcement.

Regional Groundings and Diplomatic Fallou

The American enforcement action has triggered a cascading series of regional flight bans. Oman, Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Georgia have all moved to restrict or halt Iranian carriers from entering their airspace or landing at domestic hubs.

In Iraq, officials at Najaf International Airport—situated near one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Shia Muslims—confirmed that all flights connecting the airport with Iran were canceled starting at 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday. The disruption severely impacts thousands of Iranian pilgrims who routinely travel to the holy city.

Transit complications extended further north when a Baris Air flight traveling from Tehran to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, was forced to turn back before entering Turkmen airspace. Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, noted that Turkmenistan authorities notified the flight of the airspace ban only after the aircraft had already departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Country / Entity Action Taken Key Impact Location United States Activated OFAC sanctions targeting 27 Iranian airlines U.S. financial system warnings United Arab Emirates Suspended all flights to and from Iran Dubai International and UAE hubs Iraq Halted flights to and from Iranian destinations Najaf International Airport Turkmenistan Restricted airspace access for transiting carriers En-route corridors to Central Asia

Tehran’s Warning of Retaliatory Measures

Iranian officials have responded with sharp warnings of counter-measures. Mohsen Rezaei, a prominent Iranian security chief, declared that nations closing their airspace or airports to Iranian aircraft would face direct retaliation.

“If they do not allow our aircraft to operate, no flights will be permitted to operate from their airports either,” Rezaei stated, signaling a potential tit-for-tat dynamic that threatens to close critical regional transit corridors permanently.

As aviation authorities from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad adjust to the new enforcement reality, travelers and logistics operators face prolonged uncertainty. Whether diplomatic channels can ease the pressure or if further retaliation will harden these newly drawn airspace borders remains the central question for the region.