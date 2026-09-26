Alost Hospital’s New Prostate Cancer Scanner Preserves Nerves During Surgery

AZORG hospital in Alost, Belgium, has integrated a new intraoperative scanner into its urology department to assist surgeons performing prostate cancer resections. Operating on the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men across Belgium, the technology allows surgical teams to verify complete tumor removal and protect critical surrounding nerves during robotic procedures.

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Prostate cancer remains a major public health challenge, with approximately 12,000 new diagnoses recorded annually in Belgium. The newly installed scanner alters this procedural timeline by providing immediate diagnostic feedback while the patient is still on the operating table. As Dr. Ruben De Groote noted regarding the new equipment, “As a surgeon, that gives us a second chance. It allows us to go closer to the prostate and therefore touch fewer nerves.” This direct visibility empowers the surgical team to adjust their dissection path dynamically, ensuring complete oncological clearance without sacrificing functional tissue unnecessarily.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Intraoperative Verification: Surgeons can now check whether all cancerous cells have been excised directly inside the operating room, eliminating the multi-day wait for traditional pathology results.

Surgeons can now check whether all cancerous cells have been excised directly inside the operating room, eliminating the multi-day wait for traditional pathology results. Nerve-Sparing Precision: The real-time imaging feedback gives medical teams a second chance to operate closer to the prostate boundary while preserving surrounding neurovascular bundles.

The real-time imaging feedback gives medical teams a second chance to operate closer to the prostate boundary while preserving surrounding neurovascular bundles. Functional Recovery: Minimizing trauma to local nerves significantly reduces postoperative risks associated with urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Real-Time Surgical Imaging at AZORG Hospital

Historically, determining whether a resection was completely clear of malignancy required post-surgical laboratory analysis that took several days. If remaining malignant cells were detected on the margins, patients occasionally faced the prospect of secondary clinical interventions.

The newly installed scanner alters this procedural timeline by providing immediate diagnostic feedback while the patient is still on the operating table. As Dr. Ruben De Groote noted regarding the new equipment, “As a surgeon, that gives us a second chance. It allows us to go closer to the prostate and therefore touch fewer nerves.” This direct visibility empowers the surgical team to adjust their dissection path dynamically, ensuring complete oncological clearance without sacrificing functional tissue unnecessarily.

Anatomical Precision and Postoperative Quality of Life

The primary clinical advantage of intraoperative scanning centers on the preservation of the pelvic autonomic nerves. These structures regulate urinary sphincter control and erectile response.

By shortening the feedback loop between excision and analysis, the AZORG urology team can safely hug the contours of the prostate gland. Preserving these nerve bundles directly translates to improved quality of life metrics for patients recovering from prostate cancer surgery, lowering the incidence of long-term urinary leakage and sexual dysfunction.

Clinical Parameters of the Intraoperative Scanner Implementation at AZORG Hospital Clinical Feature Traditional Approach Intraoperative Scanner Approach Pathology Feedback Time Several days post-operation Immediate (during surgery) Secondary Intervention Risk Higher risk if margins are positive Reduced via immediate adjustment Nerve-Sparing Accuracy Conservative margins required Optimized proximity to the prostate

References

Belgian Cancer Registry (BCR) – National Cancer Statistics and Incidence Reports.

European Association of Urology (EAU) – Guidelines on Prostate Cancer Management.