Russian drone strikes on September 23, 2026, severely damaged data centers and internet infrastructure across Kyiv, knocking approximately 100,000 households offline and silencing the internet-dependent air raid notification system relied on by civilians to receive life-saving warnings about incoming missile and drone attacks.

Kyiv Data Centers and Internet Hubs Struck by Geran-5 Drones

Over two consecutive days, Russian Geran-5 jet-powered attack drones targeted co-location data centers and internet exchange points in Kyiv, physically destroying critical backbone equipment. According to corriere.it, Wednesday’s raids also reached a data center located within the complex that served as the campaign headquarters for Volodymyr Zelensky, the very site where the president celebrated his 2019 election victory. The weapon used represents an evolution from earlier propeller-driven Shahed models.

Because multiple internet service providers route their traffic through shared physical hubs, a single strike brings down connectivity for every network whose hardware sits inside the building. Network monitoring groups and operators confirmed widespread outages following the September 23 attack. Major providers including Kyiv Link, Pautina, UTELS, and Crazy Network suffered direct disruptions to their core infrastructure, alongside damages reported by Cityhost, MiroHost, and Datagroup as noted by corriere.it.

Cascade Outages Cut Connections Across Multiple Oblasts

The damage to shared data hubs quickly cascaded far beyond the capital. UTELS reported that its core network equipment lost power after a Kyiv data center was hit, potentially disrupting a customer base that had expanded to more than 200,000 apartments earlier in the year. Emergency repair crews deployed rapidly and restored service to most of those customers within roughly two hours.

Other providers faced steeper recovery timelines. Pavutyna, which launched a high-speed fiber network in August 2025, lost nearly half its network as critical equipment and communications lines took direct hits. Meanwhile, Crazy Network confirmed that a strike on a central traffic exchange in Kyiv severed internet and telephone services not only locally, but also across Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, approximately 100,000 families in Kyiv and the surrounding region experienced temporary disconnections.

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Air Raid Alert Networks Go Dark When Servers Fail

The physical destruction of civilian data infrastructure carries an immediate hazard that goes beyond business disruption or lost internet access: it silences the digital warning systems designed to keep civilians alive. Ukraine transmits air raid alerts primarily through messaging applications and smartphone push notifications, particularly via Telegram.

Photo: it.euronews.com

When an internet service provider goes offline because its host building has been destroyed, residents in that zone lose the ability to receive push warnings about subsequent missile waves. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the direct threat posed by these targeted network attacks, stating according to corriere.it that missile and drone warnings are essential because they save human lives, and urging the international community to supply more interceptors and impose tougher sanctions so that such strikes do not become the new normal.

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Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information, according to corriere.it.

Sybiha added that the targeted installations represent critical civilian infrastructure that ensures people can access life-saving information, noting that reporting on the International Criminal Court scrutiny indicates that attacks disrupting mobile data services transmitting air warnings are already being examined as potential war crimes.

Broader Energy Campaign and Digital Vulnerability

The network strikes form part of a broader, intensified military campaign hitting both civilian networks and energy facilities. Alongside the digital disruptions, a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes killed six agricultural workers in the east and two people in Kyiv, where emergency services responded to burning vehicles and smoking structural ruins. Officials confirmed that Banderol cruise missiles—low-cost hybrid weapons combining cruise missile and attack drone characteristics—have been deployed on a large scale to overwhelm regional air defenses. Meanwhile, corriere.it reported an incident in Poland where a fire on Wednesday impacted a Starlink ground station near Warsaw operated by Exatel, though Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski clarified that direct Russian involvement in that fire was unconfirmed.

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Photo: techtimes.com

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Ukraine remains one of the world’s most heavily digitalized nations, running banking, commerce, payments, and public administration tools like the Diia portal through online infrastructure. While analysts point out that complete digital blackouts remain unlikely because providers maintain backup pathways and foreign redundancies—with 1-IX internet exchange representative Anatolii Frolenkov noting to corriere.it that full collapses are prevented through duplicated equipment, distributed locations, and backup communication paths—the physical destruction of backbone hardware leaves network speeds unstable and leaves thousands temporarily cut off from essential communications.