Accusatrice de Jay-Z retire sa plainte pour viol

An anonymous woman who accused Jay-Z of rape in a late 2024 lawsuit has officially retracted her claims, stating in a legal filing that she never met the artist and fabricated the allegations after being triggered by a social media advertisement regarding Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

The Bottom Line The Retraction: The anonymous accuser filed a declaration admitting she fabricated the rape allegations against Jay-Z and never met him.

The anonymous accuser filed a declaration admitting she fabricated the rape allegations against Jay-Z and never met him. The Trigger: She stated that a Facebook ad seeking victims of P. Diddy in the autumn of 2024 revived memories of an unrelated childhood trauma.

She stated that a Facebook ad seeking victims of P. Diddy in the autumn of 2024 revived memories of an unrelated childhood trauma. The Legal Outcome: Jay-Z’s legal team filed the declaration as part of an action against the woman and her lawyers, and subsequently ended the procedure following her retraction.

The Origin of the False Allegations

The legal saga began in the autumn of 2024, when the anonymous woman filed a complaint alleging she had been raped by Jay-Z. According to the recent court filing submitted by the artist’s legal representation, the woman’s claims were sparked entirely outside of her interactions with the 56-year-old husband of Beyoncé.

The woman explained in her declaration that she saw a Facebook advertisement calling for potential victims of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs to come forward. She stated that the digital ad “ravivé des souvenirs d’un viol subi quand j’avais 13 ans” (revived memories of a rape suffered when I was 13 years old). Plunged into a trauma response, she connected those resurfaced memories to the artist.

Inside the Legal Retraction and Court Documents

The complaint itself had been formally filed in December 2024, though the accuser added in her retraction that she did not even remember giving her authorization for the legal filing to proceed. That initial lawsuit was short-lived, quietly withdrawn by February 2025 as questions surrounding the validity of the claims mounted.

A partially redacted court document submitted in the case suggests that the woman struggles with mental health challenges. The declaration was brought to light through legal actions initiated by Jay-Z’s attorneys against both the accuser and her legal counsel. Following the formal submission of her retraction admitting she had never met the artist, Jay-Z’s legal team confirmed they were ending the legal procedure against her.

The Broader Legal Shadow of Sean Combs

Diddy” Combs. Also 56 years old, Combs faced a highly publicized criminal trial centering on allegations of sexual violence against some of his former partners, most notably singer Cassie, during sex marathons.

That trial culminated in October 2025, when Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Timeline of the Legal Proceedings Date Event Autumn 2024 Accuser views a Facebook ad seeking P. Diddy victims, triggering trauma memories and leading to the initial allegations against Jay-Z. December 2024 A civil complaint is filed against Jay-Z (though the accuser later states she does not recall authorizing it). February 2025 The initial lawsuit against Jay-Z is withdrawn. October 2025 Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is sentenced to over four years in prison following his high-profile trial. Recent Filing Jay-Z’s legal team files the accuser’s retraction stating she never met him, and formally ends the legal proceedings against her.

Moving Forward After the Dismissal

What are your thoughts on how digital ad campaigns and social media environments impact trauma-response litigation? Let us know in the comments below.